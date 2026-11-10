TikTok creator @bigbagaudrey shared a story about the lengths she once went to in order to catch an ex-boyfriend cheating. Her video has received more than 13 million views and 6,500 comments at the time of publication. What began as a suspicion eventually led to a confession from her ex, although Audrey said she didn't have any solid proof of his infidelity when she first confronted him.

Audrey began by explaining that she once dated a man she suspected was cheating on her after he added a random woman on Facebook. She said she noticed the new friend while he was away on a work trip, and her "cheater alert senses" immediately started tingling.

Although she had little to go on beyond the newly added friend on his account, Audrey said she was convinced that he had cheated on her with that woman. So, she decided to come up with a plan to find out whether her suspicions were right and get her ex to reveal the truth.

According to Audrey, the plan took months of preparation. She recreated the Facebook profile of the woman she suspected her ex had been involved with, studying the account and copying its profile pictures, posts, status updates, and other activity to make the fake page look convincing. One commenter admired the amount of patience the plan required, writing, "Your long game is to be ADMIRED!"

She Used the Fake Facebook Profile to Get Her Ex to Confess

With the recreated profile ready, Audrey said she decided to put her plan into action while on vacation with her ex-boyfriend's family. Looking back, she admitted that exposing him during a family vacation was a little immature and described herself as being "a bit unhinged."

One commenter, however, disagreed with that assessment, writing, "This is not unhinged. This is, in fact, very hinged. Five star use of your intuition sister."

Audrey explained that, while sitting at the dinner table with her ex's family, she sent herself a message from the fake Facebook profile. The message read, "Hey, girly. I didn't know he had a girlfriend."

She said she got into character and began crying after receiving the message. When her ex asked what was wrong, Audrey told him she had received a horrible message and needed to speak with him privately.

The two excused themselves from the dinner table and went to their hotel room, where Audrey showed him the message she had supposedly received from the woman's profile. Until then, she said, she still had no concrete proof that he had been unfaithful. But when she told him, "You cheated on me with her," his response gave him away.

According to Audrey, he looked shocked and asked, "What? How did she find you?!" That response was all she needed to confirm her suspicions. She said she then convinced him to cut the family vacation short and leave that same day.

And if that wasn't petty enough, Audrey said she played Drake's "Fake Love" on repeat and sang at the top of her lungs the entire drive home.

In reacting to the video, mostly all the commenters praised her intuition, as well as the strategy she used to get a confession out of her ex. One commenter said they were taking notes from her strategy. They wrote, 'I was waiting for the unhinged part but all I found myself doing was taking notes from this master class you were teaching."

Another commenter summed it all up. She wrote, "Moral of the story: always trust your intuition."

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the claims made by TikTok creator @bigbagaudrey, which are based solely on her personal account of the events shared in her video.