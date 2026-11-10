A professional nanny on TikTok is sharing a surprising story about the caretaker she replaced after being hired by a new family. Mimi, who posts under the handle @letsbemimi, regularly shares stories from her workdays. In a recent video, she explained that the previous nanny, whom she calls Katie, had reportedly been let go for allowing her boyfriend to visit while she was looking after the children. However, after getting to know the family, Mimi realized that there was much more to the story. The video has received 519,800 views and 807 comments.

It wasn't surprising that the family's three daughters had a hard time adjusting to their new nanny. They had grown attached to Katie, and the children initially seemed to have a difficult time accepting someone new. However, Mimi soon learned that Katie might not have been the perfect caretaker the girls remembered.

Aside from allegedly having her boyfriend over, Katie was also accused of taking money from the children. Their parents gave them an allowance and doubled it at the end of the week if they managed to save some. When the girls received their money that week, they asked Mimi if she wanted some. She found the question odd until one of the children explained that Katie had reportedly taken money from the girls every week.

One of the daughters was having an especially hard time warming up to Mimi. According to Mimi, the girl said she was alone, which led Katie to come back to the house. The daughter had reportedly sneaked the former nanny through a gap in the side fence, potentially putting herself in an unsafe situation.

Mimi said Katie even offered to take the daughter with her and bring her back. That suggestion raised concerns for the new nanny, who wondered what could have happened if the girl had gone with Katie. She questioned whether the child could have been kidnapped.

Eventually, the children settled in with Mimi as their new nanny, although the adjustment period was difficult.

TikTok users react to Mimi's wild story about the former nanny

Viewers had plenty to say about Katie's alleged behavior. Some joked that she had practically formed a cult within the household, while others commented on how comfortable she seemed to have become with the family.

"Oh they was riding for Katie," one commenter joked.

Another added, "Katie said be good or ima take yo money."

Someone else said they had initially found the story funny but became concerned when Katie allegedly offered to take the child away with her.

"I was giggling about Katie until she said she'd take her and bring her back…no," the commenter wrote.

Other viewers admitted they initially thought the parents might have been wrong to fire Katie, but changed their minds as Mimi shared more details.

"Here I was ready to start hating on the parents because I assumed 'too comfortable' meant she took some food out of the fridge. Damn! Katie was waaaay too comfortable!" another commenter wrote.

Some viewers also praised Mimi for how she handled the situation, saying they would have struggled to remain as composed.

"You're better than me I would've said really Katie. I'm not stealing their money and bringing my boyfriend over here," one user commented.

Nanny stories can take some unexpected turns, and Mimi's account of the caretaker she replaced certainly caught viewers' attention.

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the claims made by TikTok creator @letsbemimi, which are based solely on her personal account of the events shared in her video.