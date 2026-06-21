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“This Angers Me”: Woman’s Alleged $1,000 Sam’s Club Haul Funded by EBT Sparks Debate

10:00 AM CDT on June 21, 2026

Woman shows off $1,000 grocery haul allegedly funded by EBT

Woman shows off $1,000 grocery haul allegedly funded by EBT

|Photo Credit: X/@MatrixMysteries

A mother of nine kids is going viral online for spending more than $1,000 on groceries in a single shopping trip, with the haul allegedly paid for using food stamps, also known as EBT.

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The woman, who posts under the usernames @quaypartyof9 on TikTok and @QuayPlus8 on YouTube, shared a major shopping haul from Sam's Club, showing viewers what it looks like to shop for a household her size. While she regularly posts grocery hauls on her channels, one of her videos was recently reposted by X user @MatrixMysteries, putting her in front of even more eyes.

The caption on the video suggests she spent nearly $1,000 on groceries, while the repost claims she used her EBT card to cover the purchase. Here's what her haul included.

Woman Shows Off Nearly $1,000 Sam's Club Haul Allegedly Paid for With Food Stamps

In the video, TikTok user @quaypartyof9 dives right into her Sam's Club haul. Among the items she purchased were sour cream, ranch, seasoning, ketchup, a three-pack of mayonnaise, applesauce, four bags of chicken wings, two boxes of pancakes on a stick, two cases of Kool-Aid Jammers, two boxes of powdered donuts, cereal, Honey Buns, Nutri-Grain bars, Little Bites muffins, Gushers, cookies, muffins, two cases of juice, a box of Buldak noodles, sausage, fruit cups with jelly, two bags of Doritos, hamburger patties, four boxes of mini chip bags, two cases of mini water bottles, freeze-dried Jolly Ranchers, multiple cases of Powerade and Gatorade, French toast sticks, animal crackers, three packs of stew beef, three packs of pork chops, and two large packs of ground beef.

Whew.

In some of her other videos, she also showcases additional shopping trips, including one captioned "$1500 EBT haul," where she displayed another large grocery purchase.

While her videos generally receive a lot of support and her YouTube channel has more than 42,000 subscribers, the video reposted by @MatrixMysteries drew plenty of criticism.

One person wrote, "This angers me, I'm on social security, I receive $680 a month total, no SNAP, no food stamps," while another commented, "I should NOT have to pay for your KIDS w/ my tax dollars! That is ALL PROCESSED CRAP chips, donuts, sugary diabetic drinks."

Overall, people weren’t happy as there were plenty of comments echoing similar sentiments, with some users saying they are in similar financial situations but don’t receive government assistance. Another commenter, however, flat out suggested, “Shut it all down. Turn off all the Cards. All the Section 8. Everything. Just turn off the money. Let's see what happens.”

The Daily Dot could not independently confirm how the grocery purchase was funded. Claims regarding EBT use originated from social media posts and comments.

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Jennifer

Jennifer is a writer and editor with over 10 years of experience covering legal and consumer topics, entertainment, TV, and home improvement. She has contributed to major publications including USA Today Homefront, House Digest, and Distractify.

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