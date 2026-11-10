A TikTok video posted by @kendallmaynard25 has viewers hearing about what its creator, Kenny, described as one of the craziest girls she encountered in high school. The video has received 2 million views and 713 comments at the time of writing. Kenny said she decided to share the story now that she has graduated, giving viewers a look back at some of the most outrageous drama she witnessed during her school years.

Kenny began by explaining that the girl transferred to her high school at some point. She described her as extremely pretty and said she initially seemed polite.

The two never really crossed paths until Kenny's best friend started dating the new girl's ex-boyfriend. Still, Kenny said she had heard about the girl's reputation around school. According to her, the girl frequently moved between different friend groups, and drama seemed to follow her wherever she went.

Kenny said she learned more about the situation when her best friend began dating the girl's ex. The rumor was that the girl had cheated on her boyfriend, which she denied. The boyfriend eventually ended the relationship, and shortly afterward, he met Kenny's best friend and started dating her. Kenny said she approved of the relationship and thought they made a great couple.

Around the same time, the girl also got a new boyfriend. It seemed as though everyone had moved on, but Kenny claimed the girl was still not over her ex and kept finding excuses to text him.

The Girl's Mother Eventually Got Involved in the High School Drama

Kenny said the girl became so determined to contact her ex that she started messaging him through her friend's phone. In an effort to protect her relationship, Kenny's best friend told her boyfriend that she would be right beside him if the girl needed to speak with him. The girl then changed her mind.

Kenny felt it was inappropriate for the girl to keep contacting her ex while she was also in a new relationship. So, Kenny and her best friend decided to write the girl a message. They told her that if she genuinely needed help from her ex, as she had claimed, they would screenshot her messages and send them to her current boyfriend.

Rather than responding directly, Kenny said the girl started a rumor that her best friend had sent her a mean message. However, Kenny claimed that few people believed the story because her best friend was known for being calm and non-confrontational.

Eventually, the girl's mother also got involved. According to Kenny, she texted her best friend's boyfriend and accused Kenny's best friend and his younger sister of harassing her daughter.

Kenny also claimed that the mother called her best friend a horse instead of handling the situation like an adult.

"I'm sorry, but if you are over the age of 30 and you need to talk crap about high school girls... What are you doing?" Kenny said.

She added that the girl's mother had a history of making high school girls feel terrible about themselves, so her reaction did not surprise her.

Kenny said the drama continued for about a year and a half, which is why she still considers the girl one of the craziest people she encountered in high school.

In reacting to the video, many of the commenters admired Kenny's commitment to not spreading rumors or revealing anyone's true identity. One commenter wrote, "You are so pretty and I love how you only talk on stuff that involved you or stuff that you know is real."

Another commenter said that they admire her for not spreading rumors. They wrote, "I love how you don't spread rumors, like, it is so unproblematic."

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the claims made by TikTok creator @kendallmaynard25, which are based solely on her personal account of the events shared in her video.