Woman Says She’s an ‘All-Purpose Friend’ Who Is Tired of Friendships Built Around Instagram Aesthetics — Viewers Say Same

Two days ago, a TikTok user @msyungboss complained about friendships that are based on particular activities and the aesthetics of social media. Viewers also said they are fed up with superficial connections and would like friendships that go beyond parties and carefully curated outings.

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In the video that had over 102,000 views, the creator referred to herself as an "all-purpose friend." She said the term meant she was willing to do almost anything with or for the people she considers friends.

“One thing I hate about friendships,” she said, is the feeling that people have to be “categorized” according to what they do together.

She said that she would be okay going to a park, sometimes a club, going on vacation, or just staying at home and doing nothing. She was frustrated by the fact that her friendships seemed to revolve around going out or creating content for Instagram. "I don't wanna do aesthetically [pleasing] stuff all the time, like, for Instagram," she said.

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In the comments, one person referred to themselves as an "everything friend," and another said that they were looking for a friend with whom they could go to church, go out, stay at home, or spend time together. Some also said they were sad about the role that social media seems to play in today's friendships.

One wrote, “aesthetics but no personalities." Another complained that “everything is for a social media persona.”

Many users want friendships that aren't based on documenting each interaction. One commenter said that it wasn't necessary to take photographs of every interaction, and another wanted a friend who was "not trying to impress the internet."

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The “everything friend” debate is taking over TikTok.

The concept of having an "everything friend" came up time and again in the comments section. Several commenters said they wanted a friend who would cook, take naps, watch TV, or go on adventures without requiring a special occasion or a camera.

One commenter said that they wanted a friend who would go with them on everything from vacations to errands. Another commenter wrote that they wanted a friend who would accompany them to a doctor's appointment.

At the same time, a number of commenters had an alternative view. For example, one of them said that they had learned to have different friends for different activities since they did not want to get annoyed by people who expected too much from them either. Another admitted that they were an "all-purpose friend" but argued that different friends can still have different emotional roles.

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The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the personal experiences described by commenters in this video. The details above reflect the account shared on TikTok by @msyungboss and the comments on that post.