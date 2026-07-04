A woman says her relationship transformed her life after years of financial hardship. Something that not only fulfills us, but also provides love and security. A woman posted to the Reddit sub r/GirlDinnerDiaries to share how happy she was in her relationship, since her friends and family have become jealous of her situation.

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She said her relationship transformed her circumstances. “I’m fully bragging but I can’t really talk about my life anymore with anyone we know… because they respond bitter or they suddenly ‘have an emergency & need a large amount of money’” she wrote. “I grew up dirt poor - lived off church food drives / food stamps / soup kitchens. My clothes & shoes were worn until they reached a point beyond repair.”

While her relationship didn’t start successfully, they were able to grow together. “At 20 I was living out of my car & selling plasma. Met my fiancée(26) who lived in his mom’s attic with a broken down car. We hopped around dozens of jobs for a few years,” she continued.

After Sharing Her Success Story, Reddit Users Offered Encouragement and Advice

Things got better for them with hard work. “2 years ago he started a business bringing in six figures. He finally has a car, pays the bills, we share a nice apartment. Because of this, this past year I was able to devote myself to getting my dream job and landed it despite the 1% hiring rate,” she added, “Just turned 25 , and this last year has been something I never dreamed possible. I went to my first ever MLB game & comedy show - in box seats. I’ve taken 6 separate trips to new countries in 4 months. Went to my first music concert, my first rave. First time seeing a dermatologist, going to a fancy restaurant, or getting a massage at a spa. Ate lobster and oysters for the first time.”

Her new lifestyle is a dream come true. She felt like she was making up for the childhood she had. “Lately I feel like I’m living in hedonism. There’s so many things that are probably normal for others I haven’t experienced, like an NFL game or a trampoline park. I’m just making up for the childhood I never had.”

Although she said some friends and family reacted negatively to her success, Reddit commenters were far more supportive. “Enjoy! Thanks for sharing. Life can be amazing sometimes,” one commenter wrote. Another replied, “So true!! I love this for her!!!”

Other people offered her advice to help her maintain the life that means so much to her. “As a business owner who also brings in mid-6 figures a year, it’s less money than you think if you go into debt. Be careful OP- lifestyle creep and credit cards can kill your joy if you allow yourself to splurge too much. One bad year or someone ruining your business will leave you broke holding the debt,” wrote one commenter.”

While many Reddit users congratulated her on how far she had come, others encouraged her to enjoy her success while remaining mindful of lifestyle inflation and debt. The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the claims made in the Reddit post, which are based solely on the author's account shared on r/GirlDinnerDiaries.