A woman has a mental meltdown in her car after quitting her job at Dollar General, and decided to post it on X. The video has drawn widespread attention, her rant has attracted quite a comedic response in the comment section. With over 300,000 views, it may not have been the response she was going for.

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The video begins with the teary-eyed woman confessing that she recently quit her job at the Dollar General, which she claimed was the worst company she has ever worked for in her life.

You quit your Dollar General job after 4 years and immediately have a full mental breakdown in the car while your cat is allegedly dying at home, all because you realize that life was better as a professional stripper. ??



This queen went from ‘I just walked out, turned in my… pic.twitter.com/vqGjqjEWki — DocumentingLibs (@HistorianUSA1) June 25, 2026

She then proceeded to let the world know that she was a stripper for years prior to her most recent place of employment. It's unclear as to why she thought it necessary to divulge such sensitive information.

She then compared her four-year stint as a professional stripper to the physically demanding and financially unrewarding job at Dollar General. She said, "At least as a stripper, I could walk away if I wasn't getting my money's worth. I can't negotiate money with this job!"

She went on to justify her comparison by stating how much she was being paid by Dollar General, "$14.00 an hour to get worked to the bone." She said that the reason she decided to quit her job on the spot was because she was originally a part-time employee, but she said the company moved her into a full-time role.

She said that they tried to "force her" to be full-time because, due to the share volume of work that Dollar General gives their staff, they all quit once they become full-time employees.

In response to her experience, someone in the comments validated her claims, "As a former DG employee, they honestly have the worst policies, so I can understand where she is coming from. In my experience, they don't have enough employees on shift, and if you do one little thing wrong you are written up for it even if you are busy."

Viewers Were Divided Over the Woman's Emotional Video

Besides people in the comments genuinely wondering why her career as a stripper wasn't successful, should we feel sorry that she's having a mid-life crisis? People have become so accustomed to spilling their entire lives on social media that they don't know how to sit still and figure out their mess anymore.

The world can be a harsh and scary place, but we all have to go through these tough seasons. It's actually what builds character. So, instead of revealing secrets the internet shouldn't know of, she would be better off trying to limit her digital footprint.

She then said, "For the past two days, I have been working so much that it has affected my cat's health." She said her work schedule had prevented her from caring for the cat.

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the woman's claims about her employment at Dollar General. The report is based on the viral video she shared on X and publicly available comments responding to the post.