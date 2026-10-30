Woman Says She Got Her Therapist Fired After She Spent 40-Minute Session Talking About Strip Clubs

TikTok creator @kay73322 shared a video recounting her experience with a therapist whom she reported to the State of Oregon. The creator said she attended sessions with the therapist for six months, even after beginning to notice what she considered unusual behavior. The video, posted June 23, had received 3.1 million views at the time of publication.

Recalling events from several years ago, the creator said she was experiencing the worst depression of her life and had reached the maximum dosage of her depression medication. She eventually decided to seek therapy and, after doing extensive research, found a therapist. After their first session, she thought the therapist was going to be amazing.



The creator said they initially agreed to hold therapy sessions once a week. However, they met only four times in person and twice online because the therapist frequently canceled appointments. The creator added that she would be fined if she canceled a session herself. According to her, the sessions soon began to take an unusual turn.

The first red flag, she said, was that the therapist would stop listening to her and keep typing on her computer. However, the creator said she began to realize something was wrong after they discussed her 21st birthday during one session.

When the creator told the therapist she was planning a trip to Europe, the therapist immediately brought up strip clubs. She then spent an entire 40-minute session talking about how much she loved them, the creator said.

During their next session, the therapist spent half the time talking about her boss and was even smoking, according to the creator. She said she felt as though she had become her therapist's therapist, with the session spent listening to the therapist vent. “She should have been paying me,” the creator said.

The creator added that the experience had affected her so much that she continued attending sessions despite her growing concerns. Later, when she opened up about her body insecurities, she said the therapist made her feel even more insecure. Her confidence suffered, and she ended up sobbing.

That was the last straw, the creator said. She decided she had had enough and went to her mother in tears. Her mother advised her to contact the therapy office. When she called, the creator described the conversations she had had with the therapist during their sessions. She was then advised to report the therapist to the State of Oregon.

When the office offered her a different therapist, the creator said she realized that her previous therapist had not taken notes on the trauma she had discussed during their sessions. She called the office again to report this, ended her sessions with the therapist and said she had been doing her best to move forward since.



In the comments, one woman shared her husband's experience. She wrote, “My husband went to therapy, his 3rd visit she started talking to him about how if he changed therapists, they could see each other out of the office. He was there to work on some issues that were causing problems in our relationship.”

Another commenter wrote, “my first therapist was friends with my dad (I didn't know) and then told my dad what I said in therapy.”

A third user wrote, “As a therapist for over 20 yrs I’m horrified! Can I just say how impressed I am that you reported her to the board? I’m so sorry you had this experience.”

The Daily Dot could not independently verify the events described in the video. The details above reflect @kay73322’s account as shared on TikTok. The identities of the commenters have not been confirmed.