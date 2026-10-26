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Woman Says Man Called Her ‘Amazing’ Before Ending Their Six-Week Relationship, Leaving Her Questioning Modern Dating: ‘I Give Up’

9:06 AM CDT on October 26, 2026

TikTok creator Genevieve Chenneour shares her experience of an unexpected breakup after six weeks of dating.

TikTok creator Genevieve Chenneour shares her experience of an unexpected breakup after six weeks of dating.

|Images via TikTok/genevievechenneour and Canva

TikTok creator Genevieve Chenneour shared a video about how a promising six-week relationship ended unexpectedly. She said she had believed the relationship was going well. Chenneour explained that the man she was dating texted her that she was "amazing" but that he needed to end the relationship.

The sudden breakup led her to question how modern dating works. Chenneour said she would take a break from dating to consider whether she was ready for a long-term relationship. "It was all going really well," she said.

She added that she cried after receiving the text and continued crying the next day, when she posted the video. She said she was struggling to process how suddenly the relationship had ended and did not understand what dating had become. She added that she was ready to "give up" at that point.

Chenneour later said she had taken two months to process the breakup and give herself time to understand herself better. She said she had been single for a year and a half and wanted her next relationship to be with someone she could eventually marry. She made it clear that she was not interested in casual dating.

She also said she had met the man's friends and mother during the relationship. This left her more confused about the breakup, which she described as "completely out of the blue" in the video's on-screen text.

The man had apparently suggested that they stay friends after the breakup. Chenneour was not interested, and her caption read, "I give up."

At the time of publication, her video had more than 1,500 likes and hundreds of comments, many of which offered encouragement. Some commenters said they had experienced similar situations in which relationships that seemed promising ended after a few weeks. One said they had been dumped after six weeks, while another said their relationship ended after eight weeks.

TikTok users discuss similar romances that ended suddenly.

Some commenters speculated that the man might have been avoiding his feelings or withdrawing from emotional intimacy. However, the video did not provide his perspective or establish why he ended the relationship.

Another commenter encouraged Chenneour, saying the breakup did not necessarily reflect badly on either person. They argued that "time is precious" and suggested it was better not to prolong the situation when the relationship was unlikely to continue.

Sohini

Sohini is a digital media writer and editor with nearly five years of experience covering trends, entertainment, and online culture. She has contributed to multiple national and international publications in editorial and management roles. When she’s offline, she’s usually watching TV shows and movies with her dog.

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