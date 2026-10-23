A TikTok creator, @gabbyivfworkingmom, shared a video recalling a heartbreaking story about how her father announced that he was divorcing her mother in front of the entire family. He also revealed that he had been seeing another woman and that he would have her come over to the house they all lived in. The video, shared on May 19, drew 2,455 likes and 116 comments as of publication.

The woman started the video by revealing that she was 16 and her little brother was 13 when her dad called an emergency family meeting. She recalled finding it weird, saying that they were not the kind of family that held family meetings.

After the mother and both siblings arrived, the creator's father said, “I wanna let you guys know that your mother and I are getting a divorce.” The woman recalled that the look on her mother’s face suggested that she did not know about it.

The woman’s father also announced that he was dating his hairstylist and that he had been seeing her for several months. He also said that he was in love with that lady and that he was going to move in with her after divorcing the TikTok creator’s mother.

The creator then said that after hearing this, her mother had started screaming at the top of her lungs. At that moment, the woman looked at her little brother and drove him to get ice cream. “What a way to divorce someone. What an inhumane way,” she said.



One commenter wrote, “Horrible story, but I love how you immediately saved your brother. You sound like a great big sister.” Another commenter wrote, “I would never EVER talk to my father again. Ever.” A third user wrote, “Dang, didn’t even think about you guys at all .. I’m sorry..”

The Daily Dot could not independently verify the events described in the video. The details above reflect @gabbyivfworkingmom’s account as shared on TikTok. The identities of the commenters have not been confirmed.