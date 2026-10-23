Skip to Content
The Daily Dot home
The Daily Dot home
Culture

Woman Says Her Father Called an Emergency Family Meeting to Announce He Was Leaving Her Mother: ‘What an Inhumane Way’

7:43 AM CDT on October 23, 2026

Woman recalls how her dad revealed his affair during family meeting and left her mom screaming.

Woman recalls how her dad revealed his affair during family meeting and left her mom screaming.

|Images via @gabbyivfworkingmom/TikTok

A TikTok creator, @gabbyivfworkingmom, shared a video recalling a heartbreaking story about how her father announced that he was divorcing her mother in front of the entire family. He also revealed that he had been seeing another woman and that he would have her come over to the house they all lived in. The video, shared on May 19, drew 2,455 likes and 116 comments as of publication.

The woman started the video by revealing that she was 16 and her little brother was 13 when her dad called an emergency family meeting. She recalled finding it weird, saying that they were not the kind of family that held family meetings.

After the mother and both siblings arrived, the creator's father said, “I wanna let you guys know that your mother and I are getting a divorce.” The woman recalled that the look on her mother’s face suggested that she did not know about it.

The woman’s father also announced that he was dating his hairstylist and that he had been seeing her for several months. He also said that he was in love with that lady and that he was going to move in with her after divorcing the TikTok creator’s mother.

The creator then said that after hearing this, her mother had started screaming at the top of her lungs. At that moment, the woman looked at her little brother and drove him to get ice cream. “What a way to divorce someone. What an inhumane way,” she said.

One commenter wrote, “Horrible story, but I love how you immediately saved your brother. You sound like a great big sister.” Another commenter wrote, “I would never EVER talk to my father again. Ever.” A third user wrote, “Dang, didn’t even think about you guys at all .. I’m sorry..”

The Daily Dot could not independently verify the events described in the video. The details above reflect @gabbyivfworkingmom’s account as shared on TikTok. The identities of the commenters have not been confirmed.

Prerna

Prerna is a senior writer with over 10 years of experience covering entertainment, politics, and digital culture. She’s passionate about tracking the trends, stories, and conversations taking over the internet. A movie fanatic at heart, she’s always looking for her next great watch. When she’s not chasing stories, she’s probably binge-watching something addictive and insisting everyone else watch it, too.

Tagged:

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More Stories

Trending

Woman Says a Driver Followed Her After She Honked at Him, Leaving Her Afraid He Would Attack Her

October 23, 2026
Culture

Gen Z Worker Cries After HR Says They Should Take on More Work Without Extra Pay

October 23, 2026
Culture

Diner Says $300 Steakhouse Dinner Was So Disappointing That the Bread Was the Best Part

October 23, 2026
Culture

Man Says He’s Considering Divorce After Wife Allegedly Hits Him With a Metal Cord During Argument: Internet Urges Him To Rethink

October 23, 2026
Culture

Woman Says Her Husband Used Her Deepest Insecurity Against Her After She Trusted Him With Her Family Secret

October 23, 2026
Trending

Man Shares 3 Experiences He Says Can Make Men More Mature, From Losing Fights to Heartbreak

October 23, 2026