Woman Says Her Cat Returned Home After Allegedly Peeing In Her Ex’s New Girlfriend’s Shoes, People Think He Deserves Salmon

A cat has become an unexpected internet sensation after returning to his original owner. The woman, who goes by @emilyvior on TikTok, shared a story about how the cat returned to her a week after she and her ex broke up.

The cat initially stayed with her ex-boyfriend, but he reportedly began urinating in his new girlfriend's shoes. After that, her ex called Emily to ask whether she could take the cat back.

The cat has now returned to his original owner. In the video, he sits beside her and tries to inch toward the pizza she is eating while receiving head scratches. She captioned the video, "Good boy, I'm saying," appearing overjoyed at the cat's return.

The video had 390,800 likes at the time of publication.

Some commenters questioned how the ex-boyfriend had a new girlfriend so soon after the breakup. "One week, and he has a new girlfriend; girl, be glad you got out," wrote one. Someone else agreed with this view and asked, "One week and a new girlfriend???"

Many viewers reacted to the cat's behavior, joking that he had deliberately planned to return to his original home. One said, "Your cat also wanted out of that relationship." Some viewers suggested rewarding the cat with salmon or extra treats, while others joked that he should get a share of the pizza shown in the video because he clearly wanted some.

One said, "He's earned the good salmon, good kitty."

TikTok users discuss how the cat may have felt.

Other commenters shared their experiences with pets after their relationships ended. One said their ex had initially refused to give up their dog after their breakup but later had to return the animal because it also kept damaging his new girlfriend's shoes. Another described a cat that repeatedly urinated on their ex's belongings. A third said their cat had targeted an ex's laundry basket when they lived together.

Some commenters also discussed the challenges of sharing pet custody after a breakup. One commenter, whose username was given as edmqole, said their ex still had their dog and that they knew very little about the animal since the separation. As a result, they missed the dog and the bond they shared.