A woman shared concerns about her sister-in-law and her partner after an incident involving a baby and a dog she described as aggressive.

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Reddit user u/EnvironmentalLong414 shared the details in the r/GirlDinnerDiaries thread in mid-June 2026, a post that gained significant attention and had commenters questioning nearly everyone involved in the story.

Woman Claims Relative Held Baby Near Aggressive Dog

According to the original poster, she recently learned that her sister-in-law’s dog (and her partner’s dog) has a history of aggression, including prior bite incidents. She also says the dog had attacked her sister-in-law’s dog in the past, and even “ripped her dog’s ear off.”

She explained that she had previously been letting her baby daughter crawl around on the floor near the dog, not knowing anything about its history. She later said she only realized afterward how unsafe the situation was, especially after learning more about the dog’s past behavior and bite incidents. At that point, she said she no longer felt comfortable having her baby around the dog.

Tensions escalated between the poster and her sister-in-law after she and her partner were planning to drop their baby off with her aunt. However, after her partner jokingly referred to the dog as a “baby killer,” they changed their minds and decided not to leave the child there. Still, they later stopped by to drop off some firewood. That's when, according to the poster, events took an unexpected turn.

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She says her sister-in-law’s partner took the baby from her partner’s lap, saying he wanted to say goodbye, and then walked her over and held her in the face of the dog, the same dog she described as being aggressive.

In the moment, she says she didn’t say anything, but later described it as “some kind of sick power play.” But the situation didn’t end there. That same night, the sister-in-law and her partner skipped out on dinner with the couple and later accused them of stealing a wallet that had previously gone missing that they believed had $200 in it.

The fallout left things pretty broken between everyone involved, and the original poster says she hasn’t spoken to her sister-in-law since the dog situation and the theft accusations.

While many commenters backed her decision, others focused on why the child had been around the couple.

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the claims made in the post, which are based solely on the author's account shared on r/GirlDinnerDiaries.