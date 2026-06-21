A woman's post on Reddit has sparked discussion online after she shared an encounter involving her boyfriend and a younger man she believes was flirting with him.

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The woman, who says she's 24, explained that she and her boyfriend, 25, sat down for a bite to eat when they were approached by a man she says appeared to be much younger than them. According to the original poster, the young man struck up a conversation with her boyfriend, and as the discussion continued, she realized he was trying to hit on him. However, she doesn't think her boyfriend caught on as quickly as she did.

It wasn't until the younger man asked for her boyfriend's phone number that his intentions appeared to become clear.

The Man Also Asked for the Woman's Boyfriend's Number

After the conversation came to an end, the original poster says the younger man asked her boyfriend for his phone number. Her boyfriend declined, telling the man that he had a girlfriend and that she was literally sitting right there eating with him.

While the woman said she initially "laughed it off," she admitted in her Reddit post that she was also offended. After all, she said, a stranger had approached her boyfriend and disregarded the fact that she was sitting there with him.

She then questioned whether people "nowadays really don't have any boundaries that they have the guts to hit on someone who was visibly sitting with his gf." While she said she was trying to be understanding and not "sound mean," the whole situation left her feeling "flabbergasted."

Thankfully, some commenters stepped in and attempted to make her feel better. "He must've been so blinded by his beauty that he couldn't have possibly seen you," one person joked, suggesting her boyfriend was so attractive that the younger man didn't even notice she was there.

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Another commenter took things a step further, writing, "Your bf staged it. He wants you to be on your toes because he is in demand by others." Others, however, used the situation to compare the experiences many men say they've had when their girlfriends are approached in public. "You see. It hurts right? Women don't understand when we react like this when they are being hit on by other guys in a pub or a club. We are asked not to make a big deal," one commenter wrote.

Overall, many Reddit users seemed to agree that the encounter was unusual. As for the original poster, she appeared to embrace the theory that her boyfriend was simply so good-looking that the younger man became distracted and neglected to notice she was sitting right beside him.

The Daily Dot was unable to verify the claims made in the post, which are based solely on the author's account shared on Reddit.