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Woman Says Company Fired Her Husband Via Microsoft Teams on Day One of His Seven-Day Vacation — ‘There’s Just No Heart’

By Reni

6:41 AM CDT on July 17, 2026

A company fired a man on a family vacation in Hawaii, his wife said it shouldn't be the norm.

A company fired a man on a family vacation in Hawaii, his wife said it shouldn’t be the norm.

|Image Credit: (L) TikTok | @ashleynaturally ; (R) Reference Image via Pexels | Kağan Karatay

A company fired a man while he was on vacation with his family in Hawaii. His wife explained the life update on her TikTok account. She also questioned the normalcy of employees being contacted when they’re away from work.

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@ashleynaturally and her husband both worked full-time corporate jobs. After much saving up from these jobs, they decided to spend their savings on a family vacation. The couple chose Hawaii for the trip. 

While on vacation, the woman’s husband got a call from work, which he was asked to attend on Teams.

@ashleynaturally

Waiting until your employee is on a family vacation to Hawaii to lay them off is beyond comprehensible to me. #corporate #layoffs

♬ original sound - ashleynaturally
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The call came on the first day of a seven-day trip for which he had taken approved leave. Despite being on his off-day, her husband complied with his boss’s request to meet on Microsoft Teams.

Minutes later, he was fired by the company. The wife dryly asked, “We’re supposed to just enjoy our vacation? Like, nothing happened?” 

Although the wife was sad about her husband’s employment, she wondered why the decision wasn’t communicated earlier. According to the woman, it would’ve helped them save all the money spent on the resort. 

The Internet Was Outraged After the Company Fired a Man on Vacation 

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In her final remarks of the video, the woman noted, “We work hard in our jobs, and you could enjoy it; There’s just no heart.” Commenters expressed both sympathy for the couple and anger at the company. 

In the comment section of her TikTok video, many encouraged her with sayings like: “Please enjoy your vacation. That just means a better job is coming.” Similarly, another cheered her on, saying, “The comeback is always better than the setback!” 

The content creator responded to many comments that positively uplifted her during this time. The clip gained additional traction after being shared on X by @DrAlmarielao, amassing over 1.5 million views. 

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A user resonated with the woman’s comments about the timing, claiming, “They could have just, at the very least, waited for him to resume.” Another individual agreed about the timing but claimed it was normal. 

They said, “Companies don’t owe you loyalty, and your bosses are just trying to save their own skins…(That’s) Pretty cold.” Many others also expressed and shared in the frustrations of the man’s wife.

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the events described in this video. The details above reflect the account shared on TikTok by @ashleynaturally and reposted on X by @DrAlmarielao. The identity of the woman's husband, the company involved, and the specific circumstances of his termination have not been confirmed.

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Reni

Reni is a digital culture writer with over three years of experience. From breaking TV and movie news to deep dives into pop‑culture shifts and politics, she loves tracking the pulse of the internet. Beyond writing, she’s a shark researcher and conservationist, often found underwater or analysing shark documentaries.

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