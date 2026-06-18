Skip to Content
The Daily Dot home
The Daily Dot home
Advertisement
Trending

Woman on X Goes Viral for Calling Out Kroger Store in Atlanta Over “Cage Hours” on Necessities

5:30 PM CDT on June 18, 2026

Woman on X Goes Viral for Atlanta Kroger "Cage Hours"

Woman on X Goes Viral for Atlanta Kroger “Cage Hours”

|Image Credit: X/@ClownWorld

A woman's video on X is going viral for her stance on the Atlanta Kroger cage hours that have recently been in effect. The "Overnight Cage Hours" is basically a protective measure the store has taken to lock certain everyday supplies behind a metal "cage." Allegedly, this was done to prevent the rampant theft that takes place at that location.

Featured Video

Her argument is that this particular Kroger store is in a predominantly black neighborhood, which makes the majority of their buyers feel like "Second-Class Citizens." However, if the allegations are true about that Kroger location being a target for looters, then the company is well within their right to protect its merchandise.

In the video, which now has almost 480,000 views, a notice can be seen taped on a glass which reads, "The cage hours are as follows 9 A.M. to 9 P.M. Thank you for understanding!" She then said that such treatment is enough to make her stop shopping at the establishment. And she's asking her viewers to state whether the Kroger, or any other grocery store in their area, has taken similar action.

Is Atlanta Kroger Cage Hours the Result of Frequent Robberies in the Area?

The real question is whether the cage hours in this Atlanta Kroger are justified. Has there been a history of theft? The proof is in the pudding. As far back as 2019, a Fox 5 Atlanta article covered a story on a trio of crooks who got away with stealing over $10,000.00 worth of everyday goods from two separate Kroger locations.

Officer Jarius Daugherty of the Atlanta Police Department had this to say about the robberies: "They have shown a propensity to do this multiple times in the past, so we have no reason to believe that they would quit now." And he was correct. Years have passed and the Atlanta Krogers is still being looted.

One commenter put it quite simply: "No. Those people are second-class citizens because of their track record of stealing anything that isn't locked up or nailed down. Has nothing to do with skin color." Another individual wrote: "Atlanta is so yesterday. In Baltimore EVERYTHING is locked up ALL the time. That way there's no falsely perceived discrimination, everyone is a potential criminal."

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the claims made in the viral video, which are based solely on the creator's account shared on X.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Akil Rashid

Akil is a Caribbean native who enjoys writing, reading, music, and fitness. He loves exploring new ideas, telling engaging stories, and making the most of every experience. When he’s not working, he enjoys living life to the fullest.

Read More:

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from The Daily Dot

See all posts
Culture

Manager Got an Attitude When an Employee Asked If She’s ‘Fired’—Reddit Clarifies If She’s ‘Overreacting’

June 18, 2026
Trending

Man Asks “Am I In The Wrong?” After Date Refuses Leftovers From $220 Dinner

June 18, 2026
Culture

Grieving Dad Gets SurprsiseWith a ‘Shotgun Rider’ That Turns a Heartbreaking Loss Around

June 18, 2026
Trending

“Yuck”: Woman Lets Dog Sit on Tray Table During Flight and People Are Grossed Out

June 18, 2026
Trending

“Good Boss”: Customer Throws Cash on Floor for Waitress. Boss Makes Him Leave the Restaurant

June 18, 2026
Trending

Kid Gets Picked up From School in Lamborghini by Cousin, Impressing His Friends and the Rest of the School

June 18, 2026
Advertisement