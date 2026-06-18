Woman on X Goes Viral for Atlanta Kroger “Cage Hours”

A woman's video on X is going viral for her stance on the Atlanta Kroger cage hours that have recently been in effect. The "Overnight Cage Hours" is basically a protective measure the store has taken to lock certain everyday supplies behind a metal "cage." Allegedly, this was done to prevent the rampant theft that takes place at that location.

Featured Video

Her argument is that this particular Kroger store is in a predominantly black neighborhood, which makes the majority of their buyers feel like "Second-Class Citizens." However, if the allegations are true about that Kroger location being a target for looters, then the company is well within their right to protect its merchandise.

In the video, which now has almost 480,000 views, a notice can be seen taped on a glass which reads, "The cage hours are as follows 9 A.M. to 9 P.M. Thank you for understanding!" She then said that such treatment is enough to make her stop shopping at the establishment. And she's asking her viewers to state whether the Kroger, or any other grocery store in their area, has taken similar action.

Woman walks through a Kroger in Atlanta filming the metal “cage” gates locking up cleaning supplies, baby stuff, and more overnight. She’s pissed, calling it “cage hours” and saying it makes Black people second-class citizens in a Black neighborhood.



They do this because of… pic.twitter.com/vU4z20qwAU — Clown World ™ ? (@ClownWorld) June 17, 2026

Is Atlanta Kroger Cage Hours the Result of Frequent Robberies in the Area?

The real question is whether the cage hours in this Atlanta Kroger are justified. Has there been a history of theft? The proof is in the pudding. As far back as 2019, a Fox 5 Atlanta article covered a story on a trio of crooks who got away with stealing over $10,000.00 worth of everyday goods from two separate Kroger locations.

Officer Jarius Daugherty of the Atlanta Police Department had this to say about the robberies: "They have shown a propensity to do this multiple times in the past, so we have no reason to believe that they would quit now." And he was correct. Years have passed and the Atlanta Krogers is still being looted.

One commenter put it quite simply: "No. Those people are second-class citizens because of their track record of stealing anything that isn't locked up or nailed down. Has nothing to do with skin color." Another individual wrote: "Atlanta is so yesterday. In Baltimore EVERYTHING is locked up ALL the time. That way there's no falsely perceived discrimination, everyone is a potential criminal."

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the claims made in the viral video, which are based solely on the creator's account shared on X.