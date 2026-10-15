Woman Lists 5 Things You Should Never Tell a Man: ‘Just Know I Told You So’

A TikTok posted by creator @ingridexplainsitall on Aug. 14, 2026, shows her listing five things women should never tell a man. The video drew about 1.9 million views and 175,900 likes at the time of publication.

The TikToker says any of the five topics could end a relationship, and she adds a warning: "Just know I told you so." Her first item is trauma. "As far as any man is concerned, you have zero traumas," she said, claiming men will use the information against a woman.

Her second secret is that a previous partner cheated on a woman. She claims every man cheats and says telling a new partner that an ex cheated "lowers your value immediately." A long relationship makes it worse because the new partner learns how long the woman stayed.

Money comes third on her list. She says only 5% of women make six figures, and anyone in that group should never share her income. "As far as he's concerned, girl, you're broke," she said. Men will be jealous, and she calls a man who asks about money "sad and pathetic."

Her fourth item is for mothers. She advises women to keep the state of their relationship with a child's father private, whether it is good or nonexistent. "He don't need to know," she said.

The final secret is a woman's job title, which she calls the most true of the five. "Men care about job titles like women care about shoes," she said. She claims men will be janitors, "but they will be the CEO of cleaning facilities."

She says a woman with a better job than her partner will leave him intimidated and jealous. "Men want you to be successful, but never more successful than them," the TikToker said.

One reply added another topic to the list. "Also never tell a man you've had an abortion before. Never ever," a commenter wrote.

A viewer addressed relationship history and the number of past partners. "Also NEVER EVER let them know the amount of partners you’ve been with. A.k.a. 'body count.'" The commenter told women to hold back the number and say the past is the past. "You don’t really need to know there’s [sic] either," the commenter wrote.

"But never give up that number," the commenter added. "It will absolutely be used against you even if it’s low even worse if it’s high."

A commenter described how several partners responded after hearing about past trauma. "Every man I've been with heard my trauma, comforted me, emphasised [sic], made promises," they wrote.

The commenter said the men "got angry at the ex and high and mighty about themselves, then did 10x worse."

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the claims described in this TikTok. The details above reflect @ingridexplainsitall's account as shared on TikTok. Her identity, the statistics she cites and the commenters' identities have not been confirmed.