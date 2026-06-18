A debate is playing out online after a woman was filmed bringing her dog on a flight and allowing it to sit on one of the tray tables typically used for food and drinks. In a post shared to X by @TheEXECUTlONER_, possibly a repost, the woman can be seen letting her small dog sit on the tray table in front of her while still attached to its leash. The dog's rear end is resting directly on the same surface where passengers often place their meals and beverages.

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The caption on the video reads, "A friendly reminder to clear off your tray tables on airplanes."

While the woman may not have eaten from the tray table during that flight, many viewers pointed out that other passengers would likely use it later. Others questioned whether the tray table would even be properly cleaned after the woman and her dog got off the plane. That's what sparked the debate, with several people weighing in on the situation.

This woman brought her dog on the flight with her.



But the dog was not inside its’ carrier as it is supposed to be.



You can see she has the tray table folded down and yep, that’s her dog sitting on top of it. ?



You know I love dogs but this totally unacceptable.



Dogs are… pic.twitter.com/MDAAPyGIU4 — ?M-Û-R-Č-H? (@TheEXECUTlONER_) June 18, 2026

Some People Were Disgusted by the Dog, While Others Said People Were Overreacting

Many of the first comments came from people who were grossed out by the woman allowing her dog to casually sit on the tray table. One commenter wrote, "Love dogs, but a tray table isn't a dog bed. Airline rules exist for a reason — let the flight crew handle it". Another commenter kept it simple, writing, "Yuck." A third person called the behavior "disgusting," adding that they would have notified a flight attendant.

Others, however, were quick to point out that airplane tray tables may already be dirtier than most passengers realize, especially if they aren't properly sanitized between flights. "How many of you “disgusted” people eat food [off] of a restaurant table — like a dropped French fry — that has been wiped by dirty towels used on multiple tables? Please..." one commenter wrote.

Love dogs, but a tray table isn’t a dog bed. ?✈️ Airline rules exist for a reason—let the flight crew handle it. — Victoria Byrne (@Thevictoria76) June 18, 2026

Another user tried to reassure future passengers, writing, "On most flights I've been on they hand you a wipe when you get on the plane and the first thing I do is wipe off my tray table and the armrests."

One commenter even argued that "people can be dirtier than dogs" and said they would have asked to switch seats just to sit closer to the pup. The comments ended up being pretty divided. While some viewers were grossed out by the dog sitting where passengers eat, others felt some reactions were over the top and said tray tables are probably dirty regardless.

The Daily Dot could not independently confirm when or where the video was recorded. Information about the incident is based on the footage shared on X.