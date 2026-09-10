Woman Laid Out Her Exact Rules for the Perfect Night Out and Made Clear There’s No Room for Negotiation

A TikTok user's description of her ideal night out drew widespread engagement after she posted it under the handle @kamycangoanywhere. Kamy made it clear that anyone whose idea of a night out differs from hers might not be invited.

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Kamy’s ideal night out started with a pregame at her home. She said, “I have tequila, I have the seltzers, I have the cup waters, I also have all of the chasers that we’re gonna need.” She wanted her friends to come to her house while she was “almost getting ready.”

Kamy then said, “While I am finishing my makeup, you shot, shot. Minimum two, maybe three shots.” The TikTok user then described calling an Uber, andwhen the Uber was five minutes away, she said she wanted everyone to take two shots back to back.



@kamycangoanywhere This is MY definition of the best night out. Anything that looks different than this don’t even think about asking if you can come out with me and my friends. This is how I wanna have a great time at the club and tipsy #partygirl #nightout#clubbinglife#partying#funnightout ♬ original sound - Kamythedallaspartygirl

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After getting in the Uber, the first thing she would ask the driver was, “Is it okay if we play the music?” After getting permission, Kamy and her friends would play a mix of early-2000s pop, Afrobeats, and club hits. Then they finally reached the club, where Kamy assured her friends that she would handle getting them to the front of the line.

Kamy then said the club’s promoter took them to a section. “We’re not staying in that section, no,” she continued. “He hands us the bottle, another shot. At this point, we have had 4 shots. Immediately, dance floor,” she adds.

After dancing on the dance floor, Kamy said she and her friends would head back to the promoter’s table for another round of shots. Then they headed to another club and saw a cute man. “Oh my gosh, we locked eyes,” she said

She said they eventually ended up on the dance floor, where she and the man kissed. With a bright smile on her face, she said, “I’m kissing a stranger, oh my gosh!” She added, “All of my homegirls, all of you guys, kissing a stranger. We all found somebody.”

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Kamy said they would all get hungry, hop into another Uber, and head to a Waffle House or some kind of taco joint. “After that, the men pay for the food,” said the TikTok user with a big smile. “We were like 8 shots in; we have not paid for our food, we have not lost anything,” Kamy said.

When her Uber arrived, Kamy said the man she met would tell her, “I’m coming with you,” but she would decline the offer. “You are not coming with me; I am going home with my girls.” She ended the scenario by giving the man a kiss and asking him to text her in the morning.

The video ended with Kamy saying, “We go home, pass out, boom! If that is not your definition of a dream night, don’t even stick your fingers out to ask if you can come out with me. Because the answer is no.”



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The comments section was filled with reactions from viewers. One commenter wrote, “Getting drunk and making out with a stranger but going home with my girls is my favorite way to end a night at a club.”

“I'm 33 now; 5 [sic] shots, I would've never made it to the Uber. I'm going to SLEEP,” another commenter joked.

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the events described in this video. The details above reflect the account shared by @kamycangoanywhere on TikTok.