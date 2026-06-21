Reddit is the perfect place for some to share what’s going on in their lives. For the most part, it is anonymous, allowing them to tell their story without being identified. The comment section is usually filled with people providing support or words of encouragement. The Girl Dinner subreddit is a perfect example of this.

Featured Video

A woman who opened up about her break up on r/GirlDinnerDiaries gave an update to the situation. In her original post, she wrote about how her boyfriend, who she had been with for 5 years broke up with her via text message although they lived in the same home. In the text, he simply wrote, “I’m done” and “Should I find a new place to live?”

Reddit users were shocked by this behavior, and were awaiting an update from the original poster. They recently shared more about the experience in the subreddit.

Reddit Users Celebrated Her Decision to Move on and Start Fresh

“Since that night, he has not spoken to me since. It’s mostly him hiding out in his room whenever gets off work or on his day off,” she wrote. “I have reached out to him over text for housing related questions, because….well, there needs to be SOME sort of communication. When I reached out, the question from him followed: “are you 100% sure you’re done?”, along with “is this what you really want?”. Yes, this is what I want…and NEED. You can’t break up with me, ignore me for two weeks, and expect me to get back with you!”

The good news is, she found herself a new place to live without him. “With that….I FOUND MYSELF A PLACE!!! It’s a nice little 1-bed, 1-bath with my own balcony! I move in at the end of the month! I am so excited to be able to be on my own, in my own space, CLEAN space, and be able to invite whoever I want over without feeling ashamed.”

Her boyfriend had cut her off from other people, and in the update, she mentioned she had not only reconnected with loved ones, but has made new friends. Plus, stress has been nearly eliminated from her life, clearing her skin and making her happier than ever.

Reddit users were thrilled for this update. “I love when people immediately feel and look better after a breakup. I went through the same, I usually call it the Divorceé Glow lol,” one person wrote. Another added, “Hell yeah girl!! It's insane how your health and body react to break up with a toxic life sucking demon. After my ex and I broke up my skin cleared up and I stopped having nightmares/night sweats etc. I'm happy for you queen.”

Another commenter wrote, “I'M SO PROUD OF YOU!!! I was hoping to see a happy update for this!! <3 Sending so much love your way!”

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the claims made in the post, which are based solely on the author's account shared on r/GirlDinnerDiaries.



