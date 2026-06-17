People in Downtown LA Are Selling Food Bank Supplies to Survive

A video on X of a woman selling food bank supplies to passersby in Downtown LA is shedding light on the realities of survival. The woman selling the items can be seen in the video with a range of other supplies displayed on a blanket on top of the concrete.

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For years now, the world has known of the homelessness crisis in Downtown Los Angeles. Fueled by a widening economic gap between the rich and the poor, as well as a worsening drug epidemic, people will do whatever it takes for survival.

The thread which the video was uploaded to, @ClownWorld on X, shows the woman approaching the person recording with a carton of eggs, garlic, and peanut butter, hoping to make a sale. Other food items can be seen on her blanket, such as bananas, oranges, and apples, leaving people in the comments to believe that she either stole the food, or got them free from a food bank.

Downtown LA in a nutshell: free food bank supplies being flipped for cash on the sidewalk pic.twitter.com/j0Il5PMNCw — Clown World ™ ? (@ClownWorld) June 17, 2026

Are Downtown LA Food Supplies Being Sold for Cash A Sign of Things Getting Worse?

While the woman recording in the car made a joke of the situation, a woman selling food bank supplies for cash in downtown Los Angeles could be a sign of the worsening poverty crisis in the area.

According to a 2021 article by NPR, in 2018 a U.N. official visited San Francisco on a world tour examining housing conditions and was shocked to see the level of poverty. By 2021, the number of homeless people in the area had grown by 8,000 persons.

The same article reported that, as of January 2020, California recorded 151,000 inhabitants facing homelessness. The article claimed the contributors to the homelessness crisis as a combination of childhood trauma, poverty, mental illness, and chronic drug abuse.

Drug abuse alone can be the cause of all the above, which is the reason many people sell the food items supplies for cash: they have a habit to sustain.

The Daily Dot could not independently confirm the source of the food products featured in the video or the claims made by commenters online.