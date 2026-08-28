‘There’s No Reason to Live in Fear’: The Woman Followed at Walmart Claps Back at Critics Who Say Women Shouldn’t Go Out Alone

The woman who was followed at Walmart clapped back after a commenter cited her experience as a reason why women shouldn't go out alone. She reminded her followers that they didn’t need to live their lives in fear and sparked cheers from her followers.

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The Daily Dot previously reported the incident involving the woman who was followed by two men at Walmart after filling up gas in her car. Shortly after the video went viral, @brokenbutgrafted dropped another one highlighting one particular comment that concerned her.

The comment read: “This is why females should NOT be out alone, especially at Walmart, Target, (or) any store.” They added, “My hubby will not let me go out alone…” The controversial comment seemingly caught the attention of the TikToker.

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The content creator claimed she wanted to encourage women against feeling like they had to live fearfully after what happened to her. She strongly pointed out that there was no reason for any woman to step out in fear.

She also mentioned that women did not need a man to do everything for them, or that women needed to stay “locked up” at home. The TikToker urged people to be cautious, alert, survey their surroundings, and have a certain level of self-awareness when outside.

The content creator also stressed the importance of self-defense. She stated that it was pivotal to learn how to protect yourself during similar to the situation she experienced, in which she was followed and feared for her safety.

TikTok Praises the Woman Who Was Followed at Walmart

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The woman reiterated, “There is no reason for us to not do anything, to have the man go do everything for us, or for us to step out every single day living in fear.” She encouraged fellow women to live their lives to the fullest while remaining cautious.

Lastly, she encouraged people to go out and live fully, rather than letting fear dictate their choices. That being said, she said that we must live smartly and with precaution.

Image Credit: TikTok | @brokenbutgrafted

The response to the comment has since gained traction, drawing a wave of supportive comments. Many highly praised the TikToker for her response, saying, “What an amazing response!!”

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The TikToker’s response prompted another user to recall their grandmother’s advice, saying, “If you’re walking, shopping, etc., you walk like you aren’t one to mess with.” She added, “You walk with a purpose no matter what.”