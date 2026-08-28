‘Spidey Senses Are Going Off’: Florida Woman Warns Shoppers to ‘Stay Alert’ After Haunting Encounter in Walmart

A Florida woman warns Walmart shoppers to “stay alert” after two men followed her. She said the incident took place at a Walmart in Bradenton, Florida.

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@brokenbutgrafted recalled a “scary” encounter when she recently made a trip to the supermarket for groceries and to fill gas at Bradenton. When she pulled up at a gas station, she noticed two men observing her by the side of the curb near their car.

She said she found the attention uncomfortable but not unusual and chose to ignore it. Once she was done, she drove through the same parking lot connected to the store, parked, and began walking inside.

On her way inside the store, she noticed the same car and license plate she had seen at the gas station. Initially, she didn’t think anything of it and proceeded to go shopping as planned.

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She spent quite a bit of time inside going through her grocery list in different aisles. When she got to the food section, she noticed one of the two men walking down that same aisle. She said he had no cart, nothing in his hands, and kept looking around.

Although it struck her as odd, she proceeded to assisted self-checkout. When she got there, she noticed the other man whom she saw earlier check out with nothing but a bottle of water. He was on the phone and talking in Spanish, according to the woman.

At the time, she recalled what she felt, saying, “Spidey senses going off…” Especially after noticing that he was following her outside. To test her theory of being followed, she allowed him to go in front of her while she took a different exit.

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Florida Woman Warns Not to Go Straight Home…

Just before they went through different exit routes, the content creator made eye contact with him and noticed he seemed to have regretted going the other way. She took another round of the grocery store and went out the same exit as him after an extended period of time.

When she finally got to where her car was parked, the first thing she did was run a complete safety check. She looked around to see if that man or the car was still in the parking lot close to her or if there was anyone in her car.

She found him elsewhere, still looking at her, while on the phone. And the minute they locked eyes, he began to casually walk towards her. That’s when her instincts started to kick in, and she decided to leave in her car.

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Next, the woman decided that instead of taking the risk of him following her home, she drove around in circles. Each time she stopped, she checked for any signs of a tracker and was on the phone with a loved one.

In conclusion, she warned her female followers, saying, “Ladies, you are not overreacting. Have your spidey senses on; check your surroundings at all times no matter if you’re with somebody or by yourself, and document everything.”

Since the video went viral with over 500,000 views as of publication, she did share a second part addressing comments about why police weren’t involved. She reasoned that, legally, they didn’t do anything wrong to her.

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Despite having friends who were cops, at the most they would’ve filed a report to “make her feel better.” Regardless, she emphasized the importance of safety and urged fellow shoppers and women to stay safe.

This article solely reflects the details and claims made by @brokenbutgrafted on TikTok. The Daily Dot could not independently verify the events described, the identities of the men involved, or the specific Walmart location. Walmart did not respond to a request for comment.