A woman says she discovered her boyfriend of eight months had been lying about his living situation after she surprised him with a visit, according to a post on r/GirlDinnerDiaries. Since it’s anonymous, they share the most delicate moments of their lives with other women who may be able to give them advice. In a recent post, a woman posted a photo of her dinner paired with the story of how her boyfriend of 8 months has lied to her from the day they met.

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“Today’s girl dinner is half a dragon fruit and some honey with lemon because I just found out my boyfriend of 8 months does not actually live alone,” she wrote. She continued to explain that though she was told his sister would pop by every so often, something didn’t feel right. According to her post, she described the discovery as heartbreaking.

“He always said his sister sometimes stayed over because she worked nearby. I dropped by to surprise him and a woman answered the door wearing his shirt. She looked just as confused as me, then asked if I was one of his coworkers. Turns out she’s his girlfriend too and they’ve been living together for almost 3 years.” According to the post, the woman learned he had been in another relationship for nearly three years.

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However, she wanted to get to the bottom of her boyfriend’s bad behavior. She’s teaming up with the other woman to figure out how he managed to double cross them both.

“I had money saved for a weekend trip with him, so at least I can use that for something less humiliating. We exchanged numbers and agreed to meet for coffee so we can figure out exactly how long he’s been lying to both of us.”

The comment section on the Reddit post was filled with supportive comments from women who have experienced something similar.

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“Oh my god dude I had this same thing happen. He was looking for a roommate. His friend was leaving an abusive situation and was now his roommate. Loud incorrect buzzer noise. It was his ex gf that smoothed things over and back together w him 4 months in to us dating,” commented one Reddit user. Another wrote, “My best friend of 20+ yrs came from her being the live-in gf who I didn’t know about. She contacted me asking questions, I was honest about the timeline and immediately didn’t want him anymore, and the next day I picked her up from work and we confronted him together. I was solely there to have her back cuz he kept lying. I hope you get a great friendship or life experience out of this. I learned so much in a good way!“

Many commenters encouraged her to use the money she had saved on herself instead of the planned trip.

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the claims made in the Reddit post, which are based solely on the anonymous author's account shared on r/GirlDinnerDiaries.