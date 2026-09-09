A bartender took to TikTok to share her experience with tipping culture. While some people believe it is not their responsibility to tip service workers, she explains why, at the end of the day, tipping is not only beneficial for her, but also for the consumer’s pocket.

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Dana May, who goes by @ayedanamay on TikTok, shared a video that had reached 24,900 likes and 1,125 comments at the time of writing. She goes on a passionate rant about why she believes tipping culture is important. She makes only $5 an hour at her bartending job. According to Dana, the restaurant expects her to make most of her wages from customer tips. With some customers refusing to tip and advocating for an end to tipping culture, she wanted to set the record straight.

While in a perfect world, the restaurant would pay her a living wage, she believes that isn’t realistic. Without relying on tips from customers, she believes restaurants would have to increase the prices on their menus to make up for that money, even if they could afford to do so without hurting consumers’ pockets. Without tipping their servers and bartenders, customers could risk seeing the numbers grow on their checks at the end of the night.

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She knew she would get backlash for her video. She wanted to set the record straight: It isn’t her fault she makes such a low wage without tips. She makes enough money to support herself thanks to her customers’ tips, and she believes tipping should continue to be expected at restaurants.

She also said bartending can be financially rewarding. At the end of the day, she knows people will continue to dine and drink out. However, if enough people step away from tipping culture, she believes it could change the entire economy of the restaurant industry, affecting diners and servers alike.

Some Commenters Were Not on Board With Tipping Culture

On TikTok, people had a lot to say about the thoughts she shared in her video. While some shared her opinion, others were not on board with tipping.

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“I never tip, it's not required,” one person commented. Someone responded to her with the same opinion, writing, “Show me that tipping is mandatory.” Dana, the original poster, replied that they were brave for sharing that opinion online.

Others noted that food prices are going up no matter what. They should expect to see an increase on their bills regardless.

Other bartenders shared the same opinion on tipping culture. “As a bartender, if we were paid a “livable wage” and tipping wasn’t a thing anymore, I would not be in the industry anymore. You think I’m getting paid ~$15/hr to be HARASSED by MEN??,” asked one commenter.

The comments reflected the broader disagreement over how much responsibility customers should have for compensating service workers.

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The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the details described in the TikTok video. The information above is based solely on Dana May’s account of her experience and views on tipping culture.