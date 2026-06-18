A woman is taking her frustrations with the job market to social media in hopes of letting other people know that even the overqualified are struggling to find work. In a clip reshared by X user @WallStreetApes, the woman attempts to make others who have recently been denied jobs feel a little better about themselves by admitting she was just rejected for a serving position at a restaurant, even though she has a bachelor's degree.

Featured Video

I’ve been seeing a common theme, Americans are having a very hard time getting a job



“I just got denied from a serving job in a restaurant with a bachelor's degree, and I've actually worked in 2 restaurants for no experience”



According to data there are about 250+ applicants… pic.twitter.com/9Z8pBIUQrK — Wall Street Apes (@WallStreetApes) June 18, 2026

The Woman Also Has Serving Experience

In the clip, the woman explains that she not only holds a bachelor's degree, but has also worked in two restaurants, signaling that she has both credentials and relevant work experience. But to her surprise, she says she was rejected for the role because she allegedly had "no experience," leaving her confused given the background she shared.

She goes on to explain that she's trying to move for her career and that placement agencies aren't hiring her either. In the post, @WallStreetApes also claimed that it now takes between 100 and 200 job applications before a person in the U.S. lands a role. While it's not entirely clear whether those figures are accurate as the X user did use AI to break down the data, others in the comments said they were facing similar challenges, even positions like waiting tables at a restaurant.

Surprisingly, though, not everyone in the comments was quick to agree that her degree and experience should have guaranteed her the job. "Because you spent years in college doesn't mean you jump the line," one commenter wrote, adding that the restaurant may have assumed she would leave as soon as she found a position in her field.

Probably because you are over qualified. For low paying entry level jobs dont add your bachelors degree to your resume. Companies do not want to invest in a person who could easily leave when a better opportunity arises — Adam2Yeshua (@YeshuaAdam) June 18, 2026

Another person seemed to agree, writing, "Companies do not want to invest in a person who could easily leave when a better opportunity arises." They also suggested the restaurant may have viewed her as overqualified and recommended leaving her bachelor's degree off her resume when applying for similar jobs in the future.

Others took a different angle, suggesting that the real issue isn't that she didn't get the job, but that her degree isn't holding the value she expected it to. "It's not hard to find a job, it's hard to get over the fact that you wasted a bunch of money and time, maybe went into debt, in order to get a useless piece of paper that has nothing to do with the job you're applying for and has no importance or value in any way," one commenter bluntly put it. The discussion ultimately centered on the value of college degrees and the challenges of today's job market.