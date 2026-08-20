Woman Is Quoted $929 a Week for Half-Day Daycare

A viral video is showing Americans the shocking price one daycare is quoting for a week of half-day care for a two-year-old. The woman, who is calling around to daycares to inquire about a price before deciding, is shocked when she is told that it will cost her $929 a week to watch her two-year-old for a half day each day.

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When she calls the daycare, she asks first about half-days. The woman at the daycare asks the age of her child, then tells her about the different environments that they have for the different age groups at the center.

"As for half-days, we do have a few spaces available as of right now," the woman at the center says.

"I wanted to know what the rate was before I scheduled a tour to see if I could even afford it," the woman in the video says. She is then quoted $929 a week for five half-days of care.

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How in the HELL am I responsible for paying for somebody elses childcare?



American is calling daycares to get pricing



She tells the daycare it’s for a 2 year old and it’s only for half day



The price quoted is $929 per week



Somali immigrants and foreigners get daycares for… pic.twitter.com/7lEVKFuLvC — Charlie (@MAGACharlie2024) August 19, 2026

Commenters React to $929 Weekly Daycare Quote

Nearly $1,000 a week for a half-day is a lot of money, especially for just one child. It's almost difficult to comprehend having to spend that much to watch a child.

Some in the comments sympathized with her experience, with one relaying their own: "Yeah when I was looking up childcare it was quoted at about $130/day equivalent. We later found an amazing woman for $40."

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"I paid $60 a week full day when my daughter was 6 months old 26 years ago," said another.

Another user blamed the government, saying, "Daycares got so expensive because the gvt started subsidizing them."

However, not everybody believed the video. One said, "My stepdaught just checked into daycare... 200$ for 2 days a week. Whatever bulls*** this person is saying, must be from California, or is a lie."

The video does not identify the daycare the woman contacted or explain why its rates were so high. But as things such as food and living costs have gone up, it makes sense that childcare would have gone up as well.

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That does not make it fair, however. The discussion prompted commenters to share concerns about the affordability of child care. Or if they do, that might be all that they can afford. The video prompted commenters to share their own experiences with child care costs and affordability.

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the circumstances surrounding the video or the daycare rate discussed in the clip.