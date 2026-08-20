Skip to Content
The Daily Dot home
The Daily Dot home
Advertisement
Trending

Home Displays ‘No Trespassing’ and ‘Immigrants Are Welcome Here’ Signs Side by Side—‘They Want the Moral High Ground’

3:27 PM CDT on August 20, 2026

The Irony: A Liberal Homeowner Literally Has a "No Trespassing" and "Immigrants Are Welcome Here" Signs Side by Side!

The Irony: A Liberal Homeowner Literally Has a “No Trespassing” and “Immigrants Are Welcome Here” Signs Side by Side!

|Images via X/@ClownWorld

A video circulating on X shows two seemingly contradictory signs displayed next to each other outside a home: one reads “Private Property, No Trespassing,” while another says, “No Hate, No Fear: Immigrants Are Welcome Here.”

Featured Video

Basically, they're communicating, "Immigrants are Welcome, just not at my house!" Some X users accused the homeowner of holding contradictory views. This X user wrote, "“Immigrants welcome” right next to “No trespassing.” They want the moral high ground without the consequences. Every single time."

The video, posted by @ClownWorld, received a little over 150,000 views, many of which were clearly not supporters of the Democratic Party. As the recording began, the creator zoomed in on the "No Trespassing" sign only to find another colorful sign a little higher up which read, "Love is for Everyone."

Advertisement

The video also shows a rainbow LGBTQ flag displayed near an American flag.

According to a report from The Hill, House and Senate Democrats reintroduced the Equality Act in April 2025, legislation that would expand federal protections based on sexual orientation and gender identity. Separately, a report from the Center for Immigration Studies examined changes in Democratic immigration policy during the Biden administration, including positions on border enforcement, immigration status and pathways to citizenship. These broader policy debates provide context for some of the reactions to the signs shown in the video.

Why the Signs Outside the Home Are Drawing Attention

An X commenter wrote, "The propaganda is all good until it affects themselves. Its easy to virtue signal but when it comes to putting their money where their mouths are - well, that's (D)ifferent."

Advertisement

They're basically saying that, while many Democrats claim to be in support of immigration laws allowing illegal aliens an equal opportunity to thrive in America, most of them wouldn't dare house on these immigrants.

Another individual commented, "Everyone welcome as long as THEY don’t have to house them, feed them, pay for them or even have them within a 1000ft of their property."

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the homeowner's identity, political affiliation or the circumstances surrounding the signs shown in the video.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Akil Rashid

Akil is a Caribbean native who enjoys writing, reading, music, and fitness. He loves exploring new ideas, telling engaging stories, and making the most of every experience. When he’s not working, he enjoys living life to the fullest.

Tagged:

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More Stories

Trending

Woman Says Boyfriend’s Mom Questioned Her Makeup, Career and Plans at Dinner—‘She Picked Me Apart’

August 20, 2026
Trending

Woman Allegedly Takes an Ax to Boyfriend’s Van After He Cheated—Commenters Say ‘Destroying Someone’s Property Isn’t the Answer’

August 20, 2026
Trending

Mom and Son Swap Shirts After Restaurant Rejects Man’s Tank Top—They’re Still Turned Away

August 20, 2026
Trending

Pre-K Teacher’s OOTD Sparks Debate Over Dress Codes—‘That Would Violate the Student Dress Code’

August 20, 2026
Trending

Woman Calls Daycare for Pricing and Hears $929 Weekly Rate—‘I Wanted to Know if I Could Even Afford It’

August 20, 2026
Trending

Woman Weighs Pringles From Newly Opened Can—’Americans Are Being Robbed Blind’

August 20, 2026
Advertisement