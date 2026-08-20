A video circulating on X shows two seemingly contradictory signs displayed next to each other outside a home: one reads “Private Property, No Trespassing,” while another says, “No Hate, No Fear: Immigrants Are Welcome Here.”

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Basically, they're communicating, "Immigrants are Welcome, just not at my house!" Some X users accused the homeowner of holding contradictory views. This X user wrote, "“Immigrants welcome” right next to “No trespassing.” They want the moral high ground without the consequences. Every single time."

? This is perfect.



“IMMIGRANTS ARE WELCOME HERE!”



Walk a few feet down the same yard:



“PRIVATE PROPERTY. NO TRESPASSING.”



So everyone is welcome, just not here here. ?



The jokes really do write themselves. pic.twitter.com/E0oO8isPje — Clown World ™ ? (@ClownWorld) August 19, 2026

The video, posted by @ClownWorld, received a little over 150,000 views, many of which were clearly not supporters of the Democratic Party. As the recording began, the creator zoomed in on the "No Trespassing" sign only to find another colorful sign a little higher up which read, "Love is for Everyone."

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The video also shows a rainbow LGBTQ flag displayed near an American flag.

According to a report from The Hill, House and Senate Democrats reintroduced the Equality Act in April 2025, legislation that would expand federal protections based on sexual orientation and gender identity. Separately, a report from the Center for Immigration Studies examined changes in Democratic immigration policy during the Biden administration, including positions on border enforcement, immigration status and pathways to citizenship. These broader policy debates provide context for some of the reactions to the signs shown in the video.

Why the Signs Outside the Home Are Drawing Attention

An X commenter wrote, "The propaganda is all good until it affects themselves. Its easy to virtue signal but when it comes to putting their money where their mouths are - well, that's (D)ifferent."

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They're basically saying that, while many Democrats claim to be in support of immigration laws allowing illegal aliens an equal opportunity to thrive in America, most of them wouldn't dare house on these immigrants.

Another individual commented, "Everyone welcome as long as THEY don’t have to house them, feed them, pay for them or even have them within a 1000ft of their property."

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the homeowner's identity, political affiliation or the circumstances surrounding the signs shown in the video.