At airports, working dogs can be trained to detect prohibited or potentially dangerous items. A working dog at an airport appeared to get distracted while inspecting a passenger's luggage, and the moment was caught on video. The dog initially appears focused on the luggage before becoming distracted by something attached to it.

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O cachorro estava em horário de serviço mas não conseguiu resistir ao Pompom pendurado na bolsa da mulher pic.twitter.com/L8EcwI2tMK — Passini (@agpassini) August 19, 2026

An adorable yellow labrador dog was hard at work in an airport. Followed by its two police officer handlers, he walked over to a woman’s luggage and began sniffing it. When this happens, it is usually a sign the person has something in their suitcase that they shouldn’t. The video soon revealed what had caught the dog's attention.

The video, posted to X, shows that shortly after the dog starts sniffing the bag, something had already caught his eye. The woman's luggage had a fluffy pom-pom charm attached to it. The dog soon appeared more interested in the charm than the luggage itself.

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The dog went straight for the pom-pom and put it in his mouth. At this point, everyone, including its handlers, are laughing. The dog has to be pulled away from the bag and the puff ball had to be pulled out of his mouth. It was hilarious.

The video got a great response from X users. They couldn’t believe how adorable the dog was. The caption read, “The dog was on duty but couldn't resist the Pompom hanging from the woman's bag.”

The post’s comment section did not disappoint. People started joking about the dog’s intentions. “Excuse me, we're going to have to confiscate this pompom, ma'am,” one person wrote. The original poster replied, “Hahahahahaha, desperation kicking in because over there they've got the illicit stuff.”

The Airport Dog's Pompom Distraction Draws Jokes

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One X user added, “Normally, K9 will sit if it smells like drugs. This K9 could not resist the charm of a fluffy hangtag. No matter how old the dog is, it behaves like a child to a toy.” Someone else added, “Even on duty, that little Pompom was impossible to resist!”

Others were writing about how scared they would be if this happened to them at the airport. “It was cute, but I would've passed out right there, thinking he found drugs in my suitcase. No, I don't sell or use drugs.” Another person added, “Poor thing already thinking ‘omg they hid drugs in my suitcase’ and the dog just wants the pompom.”

Some commenters wondered why they didn’t let the dog have the toy to play with, while others said they would be upset if a dog put their things in its mouth. Many commenters described the video as funny and adorable. The handlers did not appear surprised, prompting some commenters to speculate that the dog had behaved similarly before.

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify where or when the video was recorded or the circumstances surrounding the interaction.