A woman who weighed the contents of a newly opened Pringles can raised questions about whether it contained the amount listed on the package. In the video, she opens what appears to be a sealed can before pouring the chips onto a plate and weighing them on a food scale.

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Americans are being robbed blind



This is a brand new can of Pringles. It’s sealed, the can pops when you open it. American dumps out the Pringles and puts them directly on the scale



The net weight on the can is 5.5 ounces. Only HALF the weight is in can



Americans need class… pic.twitter.com/adqD1jlfso — Wall Street Apes (@WallStreetApes) August 19, 2026

The woman in the video has the can of Pringles on the table in front of her. She takes the lid off and shows that the package is sealed. She opens the Pringles can, and shows how little there was in the can. The container said it held 5.5 ounces of Pringles, so she got out her food scale to see if it was true.

First, she pours the Pringles onto a plate. She began laughing when she saw how few chips came out of the container. “What the hell, Pringles?” she asks. “What a scam!”

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Then, it was time for her to weigh the Pringles. Remember, they should have 5.5 ounces. The scale appears to show 2.3 ounces, well below the 5.5-ounce net weight listed on the can. “I want my money back!” the woman says.

The caption of the video, shared by a different account, read, “Americans are being robbed blind. This is a brand new can of Pringles. It’s sealed; the can pops when you open it. American dumps out the Pringles and puts them directly on the scale,” it read. The net weight on the can is 5.5 ounces. Only HALF the weight is in the can. Americans need class action lawsuits against these Big Food companies. This is happening far too often to be a coincidence or just a packaging error at the plant.”

X Users Had Their Own Views On the Pringles Video

The Pringles can controversy started an interesting conversation in the comment sections. People were strongly opinionated, but not in the way the original poster and the woman who made the video may have suspected.

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“This video is just a free advertisement for Pringles. They probably produced it themselves to see how many sales they'd make by getting people to go to the store, buy a can or two, and weigh the contents themselves,” one user wrote. Another added, “It’s fair to say, in so many products, packaging stays the same but the amount of product is reduced. I remember decades ago, those Pringle chips would be stacked to the top. I’m not saying this video is legit or not, I’m just saying….”

Others were wondering why people were still buying Pringles at all. “Do you want food that is no longer laced with poison and get the best bang for your buck? Then we need to start pulling these CEO’s from their offices. Lower management can fix these companies when we are done,” one commenter mentioned, while another wrote, “These companies are caring for your health. Why do you even want to eat this garbage?”

While some commenters questioned the video's authenticity, others used the discussion to criticize Pringles and processed foods.

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the video's authenticity, the accuracy of the scale used or whether the can contained less than the net weight listed on the package.