Taco Bell Employee Refuses To Leave After Getting Fired

A Taco Bell employee, or former Taco Bell employee for better wording, is going viral over the altercation he had with his manager after she abruptly fired him. But he doesn’t appear to know the exact reason for his termination, so he decides to stick around and press her for an explanation, which eventually results in her calling the cops. Here is what the video shows.

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Another black guy goes ape-shit ? when he gets fired from @tacobell for accessing the register?



He refuses to leave, and the manager has to call the cops to get him out.



“I know the law, I was a foster care” ?



What a ? pic.twitter.com/ne659Yq32D — SNAPtok (@EBTtok) August 19, 2026

Taco Bell Employee Refuses to Leave After Being Fired

In a two-part video going viral online, which has since been reshared by X user @EBTtok, the employee attempts to explain to the manager that all he did, while pointing to the computer screen, was add his meal to the order and then delete it once he added the mild sauce.

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He says another employee showed him how to do it, but that employee, who happened to still be in the building, stated that she wanted to be left out of the discussion.

He insists that he did not do anything wrong, while the manager repeatedly tells him to leave the restaurant. He refuses to leave, prompting the manager to call police and report that an employee would not leave the restaurant.

The employee continues to hang around while the manager is on the phone with police. But once she hangs up with the dispatcher, he asks her, “So, what’s your reason?” referring to why she fired him. She sternly replies, “I don’t have to talk to you.” The two then go back and forth for a bit before she eventually grabs the phone away from him, after having tried to take it a few minutes earlier because she didn’t want to be recorded. “That’s a charge,” he tells her after she manages to grab the phone away from him. He also throws into the conversation that he knows the law, telling her “I was in foster care.”

Shocked — Chicagoland man (@insanechicago1) August 19, 2026

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As the phone can be seen moving around while the manager carries it, the employee can be heard asking her, “Can I have my phone back?” though she tells him “No.”

She then tells him that the only way he can have his phone back is if he leaves the store. He continues to refuse, so she then walks the phone out of the restaurant and presumably places it outside or hands it to him once he gets out there.

He insists that taking his phone was illegal, though the video does not establish whether a crime occurred. Because the clip ends shortly afterward, it is unclear how the incident was ultimately resolved. The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the circumstances surrounding the confrontation or whether either party faced any legal consequences.