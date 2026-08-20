‘You Do Not Have to Be So Aggressive’: A Customer Asked Her Nail Technician to Stop Being Rough During a Pedicure — the Video Is Viral and the Comment Section Is Split

A video of a confrontation between a customer and her nail technician went viral on social media after X user @ImMeme0 shared it on the platform. While the original source of the clip couldn’t be confirmed, the video gained traction after X user @ImMeme0 posted it on the platform.

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“Beyond posting the video, she also shared the salon’s name and address in a separate post to complain about the service,” the uploader said in the caption.

In the 44-second–long video, the customer receives a rather aggressive pedicure from a male nail tech. She can be heard objecting to what she described as rough handling during the pedicure. The technician, on the other hand, can be seen harshly massaging the woman's leg while maintaining eye contact with her.

Woman from Brooklyn is facing backlash after filming her nail technician and accusing him of being aggressive. Beyond posting the video, she also shared the salon’s name and address in a separate post to complain about the service.



Commenters, however, say they see nothing wrong… pic.twitter.com/IYvAwGDTnx — I Meme Therefore I Am ?? (@ImMeme0) August 20, 2026

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“Listen, you do not have to be so aggressive,” the customer says, trying to grab the nail technician’s attention. However, the man goes about his business without paying attention to what she has to say.

“Do you understand? I'm trying not to be upset with you. Do not be aggressive with me.”

When the technician continued, she became more agitated and asked him to stop.

“Stop, get your hands off of me. Go along. Get somebody else, you're too aggressive, get somebody else. You doing it on purpose so I can get upset. Get somebody else.”

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Social Media Divided After Black Customer Confronts Nail Tech Over "Aggressive" Pedicure

The clip ended with the customer asking a salon employee to bring her a different nail technician. It’s unclear how she or the nail salon handled the distressing confrontation afterwards.

Reactions online were divided, with some defending the customer and others siding with the technician.

While some social media users defended the woman for speaking up and voicing her discomfort during the appointment, others rallied behind the nail technician, saying that the customer should have trusted the process.

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One netizen spoke from her own experience, “Every time I’ve had a male do my pedicures, they were way better than when the female do them. Especially when it came to the massage.”

One commenter made a racially charged remark, writing, “Real soon we're gonna see no blacks on every business establishment and I don't wanna hear anyone crying about that because we are destroying our opportunity to blend in with the world. Our ancestors are rolling over in their grave right now. That's ridiculous! I'm so glad my children are a lot like this!” The Daily Dot does not endorse the view expressed.

Another viewer opined that the woman just wanted to get free service, “She was causing a scene expecting him to apologize and not charge her. But people have don’t care [sic] anymore. So after not getting it for free she posted the video. It’s so common it’s like a script to them.”

“I'm sympathetic, but I'd be more sympathetic if I knew he's not just paid in cash that likely goes "under" reported for tax purposes. From what I understand, a lot of these places are cash only establishments,” wrote a separate commentator, siding with the underpaid salon staff.

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The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the events depicted in the video, the identity of the salon, or the accounts described by commenters. The details above reflect the video as shared on X by @ImMeme0.

