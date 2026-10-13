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Woman Asks People Why They Refused a Second Date, and the Answers Are Brutal

9:53 AM CDT on October 13, 2026

People share the pettiest reasons they never went on a second date.

People share the pettiest reasons they never went on a second date.

|Images via @simplysamythings/TikTok | Juliano Astc/Pexels

A TikTok user, @simplysamythings, shared a picture of herself in a clip in which she asked viewers a question. The woman started a conversation by asking, “What’s the pettiest reason you refused a second date?” The video drew 6,818 comments as of publication.

The comments section was filled with responses. One commenter wrote, “He said ‘that’s craaaaaazy’ to everything I said; I knew I wouldn’t be seeing him again.” Another commenter wrote, “He didn’t wait for me to get in the house before he drove off.” Another commenter wrote that she received a flower emoji instead of real flowers.

A woman shared her experience, saying that when she was on a date, the man told her that the next date would be on her. She revealed that she blocked him while they were sitting at the table. Another commenter shared a unique reason, writing that her date’s ex showed up during their date and slapped the woman.

Another woman wrote that when she was on a date, she thanked the man for the date, after which he said that next time she would have to pick him up and pay, as he would like to be spoiled, too. Another woman wrote that her date let the restaurant door slam in her face. “I didn’t even walk in, i turned around and walked off then drove home,” she wrote.

The Daily Dot could not independently verify the events described in the TikTok. The details above reflect @simplysamythings’s account as shared on TikTok.

Prerna

Prerna is a senior writer with over 10 years of experience covering entertainment, politics, and digital culture. She’s passionate about tracking the trends, stories, and conversations taking over the internet. A movie fanatic at heart, she’s always looking for her next great watch. When she’s not chasing stories, she’s probably binge-watching something addictive and insisting everyone else watch it, too.

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