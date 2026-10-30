Woman Apologizes Repeatedly After Accidentally Donating $5, but Husband Won’t Let It Go

A Reddit user says she accidentally made a $5 donation while shopping, but the mistake led to a heated argument with her husband and a week of silence. The post appeared on r/AITAH and prompted discussion about when criticism of a partner's spending habits may be a warning sign.

The 29-year-old woman wrote that she and her husband, who is also 29, went to a mall to buy fall sweaters. The couple has no children and earns between $120,000 and $150,000 a year, the original poster (OP) explained. They have no debt and generally save money rather than shop frequently.

In her post, the woman said she accidentally donated $5 while paying with a card linked to their joint bill-paying account. The checkout appeared to offer a donation option, which she selected by mistake. Her husband, however, became very angry and said the store didn't "need" the money. The woman said she apologized several times and even went online to find a way to cancel the transaction, but the argument continued.

"It was an honest mistake," the OP said, adding that she believed the amount was small enough for them to move past.

However, the disagreement soon turned into an argument about how she spent money. By the time she posted on Reddit, the couple had apparently not spoken for a week, she wrote. The OP said she was wondering whether she had been entirely in the wrong and that she had been feeling terrible.

The post had received 2,000 upvotes at the time of publication. Several commenters said the husband's reaction seemed disproportionate to the amount involved. One commenter asked whether he often humiliated his wife when she made mistakes: "Does he do this kind of thing often? Belittle you for mistakes?" Another commenter focused on the couple's lack of communication, writing, "silent treatment is abuse."

One commenter described the husband's behavior as "controlling." Other commenters advised the woman to consider whether arguments about money usually unfolded this way in her marriage. Another urged readers not to draw conclusions about the marriage based on one post, suggesting that the husband might be reacting to a spending problem the OP had not mentioned.

Comment

byu/AnonTeaSpill from discussion

inAITAH

In a marriage or partnership of any kind, financial disagreements may go beyond the amount of money in question. Couples can have different methods of saving and different ideas about charity, which is why it is important to agree on mutual boundaries.

While it is reasonable for one partner to feel frustrated about an unexpected transaction, continuous criticism or not communicating at all makes it difficult to resolve disagreements or stay together for long.