A video circulating on X shows a white woman confronting a Black couple waiting near a bus stop, repeatedly accusing them of trespassing. The video begins with the woman shouting, "You people that don't live here." directly in front of the man's face while his wife was recording. Many X users criticized the woman's comments, with some describing them as racist.

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A woman walked out of her house to confront a couple waiting at a neighborhood bus stop waiting for their son, insisting they didn't belong there, even as her husband could be heard from a distance desperately yelling for her to stop ?? pic.twitter.com/aE16tPBYeD — Becoming (@theMakarioz) June 30, 2026

According to the video, the woman left her property, walked across the street, and confronted the black couple who were waiting by the bus stop for their son. She said, "You people need to stop coming up here and going on people's property." The woman behind the camera gently replied, "It's not your property."

The phrase "you people" drew criticism from viewers in the comments. She continued by telling the man, "You have a ignorant personality. We tried to talk to you nicely," which isn't apparent since the start of the video! Then, she accused the couple of causing trouble, although the video later shows the couple saying they were waiting at a bus stop.

Meanwhile, her husband can be heard from the porch of their home yelling for her to come inside. She ignored her husband's attempts, focusing instead on the argument with the African American man. She taunted, "Why don't you go and smoke your pot, you idiot!" To that, the man retorted, "I'm smarter than you and your whole family."

She responded, "What?" before stepping closer to him, invading his personal space, he repeated, "I'm smarter than you and your whole family. That's what I said." To which she replied with a slight grin, "I doubt it."

The man then proceeded to put his finger directly in front of her face, just a few inches shy of touching her. She warned, "Get your finger out of my face." Then the man's wife reminded her that she was in fact in his face. She said, "You walked up to him," which would make her the aggressor.

Of course, she denied it. Then his wife reminded her that everything was on camera, and the video appears to show that she walked up to him after his statement about being smarter than her entire family.

Why Did the Woman Accuse the Couple of Trespassing?

The man went on to warn her that the police were on their way, which she was aware of. However, when he told her to get out of his face, she replied, "You make me." The man's wife had to intervene again and warn her to get out of his face because it wasn't even her property. But she insisted that it was.

Then, attempting to shift the blame on to the couple, she asked, "Why are you coming up here looking for trouble?" The woman recording answered, "Nobody's looking for trouble. This is my son's bus stop."

Eventually, the woman's husband had to leave their house barefoot to escort her away from the couple. He can be heard pleading with her to stop and come inside like a parent to a stubborn child! The confrontation ended after the woman's husband persuaded her to return toward the house.

One X user commented, "This is crazy! Someone is always goin' out of there way tryna start trouble with someone, then they provoke the iiisssh out of em. Then police come and the wrong person ends up in trouble smh. What is wrong wit people!"

Another user added, "Yeah, really still think this is the 1950s or something like y’all can still talk to us any kind of way you want to. . ."

The video has continued to circulate on X, where users remain divided over the confrontation and the woman's comments.

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the claims made by either party shown in the video.