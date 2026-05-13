Internet users on a popular food forum on Reddit have reacted to a Redditor’s rendition of an avocado chocolate mousse recipe. They highlighted its texture and made bizarre comparisons about what the dish most resembled.

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Generally, a mousse is supposed to be airy, light, and have a smooth texture. While chocolate is a beloved flavor, food fanatics have been including fruits into their desserts for a healthier twist.

Some of these recipes have been going viral on X and TikTok. One such recipe is the Avocado Chocolate Mousse that a Redditor attempted to replicate. According to many, presentation-wise, the dish appeared unappealing.

An individual noted, “That doesn’t look like avocado, chocolate, or mousse.” Another pointed out, “The green bits tell me the avocado wasn’t ripe enough.” A third person wrote, “My wife and I made avocado mousse before, looked nothing like that.”

One user mentioned, “Avocado chocolate mouse huh? It looks about as appetizing as it sounds.” Another wondered, “I’ve made it before too but mine looks like a chocolate mousse. Why is this chunky?”

An individual had a suggestion to make it appear more appealing than the picture posted by the Redditor. The user said, “If you smoothed it out and used a sieve to sprinkle cocoa powder dust or powdered sugar on top, it might look better.”

Many shared their thoughts on the overall appearance of the mousse that had chunks of avocado in it. The picture also featured the skin of the fruit which suggests that it was not properly blended to give it the desired texture.

Some Redditors even made a comparison of the dish to excrement, prompting a wave of GIFs and jokes that the Redditor has not yet responded to.

Did the Avocado Chocolate Mousse Taste Better Than It Looked?

Amid a flurry of comments highlighting the elephant in the room, many wondered whether it actually tasted better than it looked. The Redditor who posted the photo responded to several questions about the taste of the dish.

One user asked, “Well OP, was it good?” To this, the user replied, “Well, it was okay but we for sure didn’t get the texture right.”

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Similarly, the user responded to another question about whether it tasted good, saying, “It tastes okay, but it maybe needs more blending lol.” When a person asked if they would make it again, the user said, “It tastes okay, but don’t know if I would make it again, haha.”

Some netizens even suggested that the user should share a before-and-after image, rather than the final product. However, no such photograph has been shared yet. The Redditor responded to many such questions after sharing the picture on the forum.