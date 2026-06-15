Video Shows Kr3w Kali Shoved While Feeding Homeless People

A video posted in X showed a Good Samaritan feeding a line of homeless people outside getting shoved to the ground by a random man, who then walks away.

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"What's wrong with you?" one of the men asks in the video.

Good Samaritan got blindsided and assaulted by a random man while feeding the homeless, but the homeless community quickly stepped in to defend him until police arrived and arrested the attacker ??? pic.twitter.com/b6nWexJXvK — Killa ? (@KillaKreww) June 14, 2026

The video originates from YouTuber Kr3w Kali. The YouTuber, whose name is Dennis Kalinovskiy, specializes in videos of him feeding the homeless.

"You see what we deal with," he says to the camera as the man walks away.

The rush to defend Kalinovskiy is a heartwarming display for a group of strangers. Some users said the response reflected their experiences interacting with homeless communities.

"Not surprised they defended him, a lot of homeless people are just good people going through hard times. Most Americans are just one paycheck away from being there themselves," said one user.

Not surprised they defended him, a lot of homeless people are just good people going through hard times. Most Americans are just one paycheck away from being there themselves — Dark Tylenol ?? (@DarkTylenol) June 14, 2026

Kalinovskiy called the police on the man who assaulted him. While he is on the phone, the man returns. The group he was feeding remain while he waits for an officer to arrive, some even making it known that they will defend him.

Another user said, "This is Krew Kali & unfortunately this isn’t the first time someone has done this to him while feeding the community."

This is Krew Kali & unfortunately this isn’t the first time someone has done this to him while feeding the community — I follow back ? (@LuckyyPats) June 15, 2026

Many comments on the video highlight how much good Kalinovskiy does for the disenfranchised, with people saying he's a "good dude" and calling the situation "messed up."

Another commenter wrote, "I watch his videos all the time he such a sweetheart always treat the homeless with the best gourmet meals and respect".

That’s crazy I watch his videos all the time he such a sweetheart always treat the homeless with the best gourmet meals and respect — inevercared (@Lovelybeez64838) June 14, 2026

Kalinovskiy confirms that the man got pepper sprayed and was going for something again, but ultimately police did arrest him. Kalinovskiy was able to finish serving the group in line. He also declined to press charges for assault.

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify claims made about the incident outside of the footage and social media posts referenced in the story.