Skip to Content
The Daily Dot home
The Daily Dot home
Advertisement
Trending

“What’s Wrong With You?”: Homeless People Rush to Defend YouTuber After Man Shoves Him During Food Giveaway

5:20 PM CDT on June 15, 2026

Video Shows Kr3w Kali Shoved While Feeding Homeless People

Video Shows Kr3w Kali Shoved While Feeding Homeless People

|Image Edits: @KillaKreww

A video posted in X showed a Good Samaritan feeding a line of homeless people outside getting shoved to the ground by a random man, who then walks away.

Featured Video

"What's wrong with you?" one of the men asks in the video.

The video originates from YouTuber Kr3w Kali. The YouTuber, whose name is Dennis Kalinovskiy, specializes in videos of him feeding the homeless.

"You see what we deal with," he says to the camera as the man walks away.

The rush to defend Kalinovskiy is a heartwarming display for a group of strangers. Some users said the response reflected their experiences interacting with homeless communities.

"Not surprised they defended him, a lot of homeless people are just good people going through hard times. Most Americans are just one paycheck away from being there themselves," said one user.

Kalinovskiy called the police on the man who assaulted him. While he is on the phone, the man returns. The group he was feeding remain while he waits for an officer to arrive, some even making it known that they will defend him.

Another user said, "This is Krew Kali & unfortunately this isn’t the first time someone has done this to him while feeding the community."

Many comments on the video highlight how much good Kalinovskiy does for the disenfranchised, with people saying he's a "good dude" and calling the situation "messed up."

Another commenter wrote, "I watch his videos all the time he such a sweetheart always treat the homeless with the best gourmet meals and respect".

Kalinovskiy confirms that the man got pepper sprayed and was going for something again, but ultimately police did arrest him. Kalinovskiy was able to finish serving the group in line. He also declined to press charges for assault.

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify claims made about the incident outside of the footage and social media posts referenced in the story.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Rachel Tolleson

Rachel is a writer, reviewer, and critic within the entertainment industry with over four years of experience. She champions indie filmmaking and indie horror. Her work can be found at The Mary Sue and That Hollywood Show.

Read More:

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from The Daily Dot

See all posts
Trending

“Life Shouldn’t Be This Hard”: A Video of a Walmart Employee Goes Viral on TikTok After a Coworker Shares Her Story

June 15, 2026
Trending

Japanese World Cup Fans Go Viral for Cleaning U.S. Stadium After World Cup Match

June 15, 2026
Trending

“He Showed Us the Gun”: 2 Kids Describe Being Robbed at Gunpoint While Running a Lemonade Stand

June 15, 2026
Trending

“People Like This Have Ruined It for Everyone”: X User Says Customer Behavior Is Changing Refill Rules

June 15, 2026
Culture

Forget the Rich Husband — This Woman Says ‘The Handy Guy’ Is the Real Marriage Flex

June 15, 2026
Culture

Video Shows Knicks Fans Surrounding Man in McLaren as NYPD Reports 21 Arrests and Five Injured Officers

June 15, 2026
Advertisement