‘Wear the same five shirts for the next 20 years’: Women share the habits they discovered after getting a boyfriend

Women on Reddit are talking about the funny and, at times, heartwarming habits they have discovered after getting a boyfriend or husband, such as men keeping old clothes and their surprising love of cuddling. The discussion started when a user known as u/BigBrosy asked a question in the r/AskReddit group: "What are boys' or men's habits you discovered only after getting a boyfriend or a husband?" This post, which has over 9,000 upvotes, prompted people to share stories about the oddities and small acts of affection they had noticed in their male partners.

One common observation was men's unwillingness to get rid of their old clothes. One commenter joked that some men might "wear the same five shirts for the next 20 years" while another described how a favorite shirt could eventually end up in the garage before being put to use as a cleaning cloth!

Another funny observation among those who commented was that men have a habit of adjusting their underwear or scratching themselves. One commenter said they were surprised by how often these habits occurred, while another joked that finding out about them had forever changed the way they saw everyday life.

It wasn't all about habits that women found confusing. Some commenters described the more tender aspects of their partners that emerged in private. A woman said that her husband seemed serious and direct in public but turned goofy and attentive when they were alone. Another commenter shared a similar example of a partner who enjoyed cuddling even though he appeared stoic to everybody else.

The thread also challenged the stereotype that men are less talkative than women, as one commenter described how her husband would enthusiastically greet her when she got home and then go on to tell her about his day and the latest videos he had watched.

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Small acts of love and care were also evident. One commenter mentioned that her partner would bring her water, a blanket or snacks even when he was tired or comfortable where he was. Others spoke of partners who showed affection without drawing attention to their physical insecurities, such as stretch marks or unwashed hair.

To some, the greatest shock was realizing just how different men were when it came to ordinary tasks. They referred to men eating quickly, dozing off immediately after hitting the hay, looking into the refrigerator before saying that there was nothing to eat, and keeping socks with holes in them longer than their partners considered reasonable!