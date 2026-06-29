Viral Video Shows Planet Fitness Worker Threatening Customer After Being Filmed Closing Gym Before Posted Hours

A video shared on X by @Clip_Master__ shows a heated confrontation between a Planet Fitness employee and a customer. The clip has drawn sharp disagreement in the comments over who was at fault.

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The clip shows an employee angrily confronting a gym member who starts filming the incident. During the exchange, the worker repeatedly tells the customer to leave and admits that the gym regularly closes early so staff can clean.

“I close my gym early cause I have to clean it. If I don't clean it, I get in trouble,” the employee says in the video. “Every day we close the gym 45 minutes early so we can clean it.”

The employee also threatens the customer, saying, “Get (...) out bro before I violate you,” and later adds, “I'll take the write up, I don't care.”

Planet Fitness employee got FIRED after pressing a customer because they did not want to leave, so they could close 45 minutes early. pic.twitter.com/DggzCwOZcG — Clip Master (@Clip_Master__) June 28, 2026

The exact date and location of the incident are unclear, though the video appears to be several months old. Still, the clip has prompted discussion about whether businesses should close before their advertised hours.

Many X users sided with the employee as they believed the customer should have left. “I mean, the customer probably should've just left when asked instead of dragging it out, firing the employee for trying to close seems pretty unfair,” one wrote. Another commenter suggested that employees often face difficult decisions at closing time, writing, “He has [the] mindset ‘I am not … staying 45 minutes after work to close it.’”

Others said that businesses should remain open until their posted closing hours. “The business is open until closing time, and then you clean on the clock. Everyone knows this,” one user commented. Another user acknowledged that early closures happen but said customers should not have to accept them. They disagreed on whether customers should simply accept it, though.

lol at him calling it "his gym" — FLAHUSTLA (@FLAHUSTLA) June 28, 2026

The video touched on a recurring tension in retail and service work. Commenters who identified as service workers said they are frequently expected to clean and close without adequate staffing or paid time. Other commenters said businesses should honor their posted hours.

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the date, location, or outcome of the incident depicted in this video. The details above reflect the clip as shared on X by @Clip_Master__. The identities of the employee and customer have not been confirmed.