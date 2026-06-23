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Video Shows Elderly Street Vendor Assaulted at Los Angeles Food Stand: “She Was Just Trying to Work”

3:41 PM CDT on June 23, 2026

Viral Video Shows Elderly LA Street Vendor Attacked at Food Stand

Viral Video Shows Elderly LA Street Vendor Attacked at Food Stand

|Photo Credit: Instagram/@constantinogarcia

A viral video showing an elderly Los Angeles street vendor being attacked has sparked discussion online about the circumstances surrounding the incident.

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The son of the woman has since shared footage of the incident via Instagram and described what happened. However, X user @ImMeme0 has a different take, as do some of the people in the comments. Here’s what went down and why not everyone is fully taking the elderly woman’s side.

Some Say the Woman was Operating the Stand Illegally

Arabelia Martinez is the woman seen in the clip being attacked by a younger woman. In the video, the younger woman can be seen sprinkling something over her hot dog stand. Martinez then appears to retaliate, throwing what looks like seasoning in the woman’s direction. The situation then escalates from there.

The other woman then attacks Martinez, hitting her in the head multiple times after she falls to the ground. People nearby can be seen trying to intervene, but the attacker remains close by and, at one point, grabs Martinez again and pulls her hair while punching her again.

In his reaction video, Martinez’s son, Constantino Garcia, says the woman approached his mother trying to “intimidate her and extort her for money.” He also launched a GoFundMe campaign with a $120,000 goal, which has raised over $80,000 as of June 23, 2026.

In the fundraiser description, Garcia says his mother is a “hardworking street vendor in Downtown Los Angeles,” adding that “the assault not only left her physically and emotionally shaken, but also resulted in damage to the items she works so hard to maintain.” He also notes that she has “dedicated herself to her work every single day, rain or shine, to provide for our family.”

Based on the level of donations, many people appear to be rallying behind Martinez and showing their support for her. However, X user @ImMeme0 claims the woman was operating an illegal food stand and argues she is “encouraging others to break the law,” since permits and other guidelines must be met in order to operate a street vending stand legally. 

The X user also raised concerns about “illegal immigrants who may be tempted to start these businesses.” However, based on the information shared by the son, there has been no confirmation that Martinez’s stand was operating illegally. What has been confirmed by the woman’s son is that the assaulter who attacked Martinez has been identified.

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the claims made in posts discussing the vendor's permit status and has reached out for additional information.

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Jennifer

Jennifer is a writer and editor with over 10 years of experience covering legal and consumer topics, entertainment, TV, and home improvement. She has contributed to major publications including USA Today Homefront, House Digest, and Distractify.

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