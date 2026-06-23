Viral TikTok Shows Patient Repeatedly Refusing to Stop Talking to Woman Over Her MAGA Shirt in Doctor’s Waiting Room

A video posted to TikTok by @yellowcca_922 showing a woman repeatedly objecting to the TikToker's MAGA shirt at a doctor's office has gone viral on social media.

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The clip captures a tense back-and-forth in which @yellowcca_922 repeatedly told the woman to stop, while the woman continued to try and speak with her and her mother.

the TikToker wrote in her caption that the woman could have simply said she did not like the shirt rather than approaching her directly. She added, "I will wear what ever I want."

The footage captures the other woman continuing to address @yellowcca_922 despite the TikToker's repeated refusals. "Stop! Stop! Honey you need to go," the TikToker can be heard saying throughout the clip.

The woman kept talking, though her specific objection to the shirt was not audible in the clip, despite the TikToker's clear and repeated indication that she did not want to talk to her.

The woman's identity and her specific objection to the shirt could not be confirmed from the video.

Several comments agreed with the TikToker's reaction. "Nice shirt," one commenter wrote. "These wackos are nuts. They really think they are the reasonable ones 😂"

Another commenter wrote, "She sounds like my cousin when she in the wrong tryna make it seem like she is the sane one when she started tripping first off of bulls--t," the commenter wrote.

Gal wears a MAGA shirt to a doctors appointment and a leftist woman can't handle it. She harasses the gal and her mother….all the while wearing gloves.



What a WACKADOO. pic.twitter.com/vxaExOnHfn — Mila Joy (@Milajoy) June 23, 2026

At one point during the encounter, the woman could be heard saying, "I just need you to know that I'm not the bad person," while the TikToker and her mom tried to get away.

One commenter quoted the line, writing, "The fruitloop said: 'I just NEED you to know that I'm not the bad person."

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the events described in this video. The details above reflect the account as shared on TikTok by @yellowcca_922. The identity of the woman who confronted the TikToker and her specific motivations have not been confirmed.