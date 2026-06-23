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“You Guys Sell Pew Pews Here?”: Europeans Shocked During Their Visit to American Stores

4:00 PM CDT on June 23, 2026

Viral Video Shows Europeans Reacting to American Grocery Store Items

Viral Video Shows Europeans Reacting to American Grocery Store Items

|Photo Credit: Instagram/@ happinessmaker077

A viral video is drawing attention for its compilation of Europeans reacting to American stores. One of the biggest differences people notice is how grocery stores are set up, and what they sell inside.

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A video of Europeans visiting American grocery stores is making the rounds online, and their reactions to stores like Walmart and Costco highlighting differences in products, store layouts, and shopping habits.

A European Guy is Shocked You Can Buy a Gun in Walmart

The viral clip features a compilation of different Europeans during their visits to popular grocery stores in the U.S., and the compilation opens with a man commenting on Walmart's firearms section, which typically sells hunting rifles, while some locations may also sell shotguns.

The man can be heard asking his friend, “You guys sell pew pews here?” referring to guns, before adding, “Do you just take one?” since there wasn’t an employee standing behind the counter.

While his friend confirms they do, the guns appear to be locked behind a glass case. Still, he’s stunned at how accessible firearms feel to customers, though some stores may only carry pellet guns. In another clip, a British man visiting Costco appears excited after finding his favorite Heinz beans. After spotting the product, he grabs multiple packs and tells his wife, “Honey, this is insane.”

Another woman takes her French boyfriend to Walmart, where they end up in the meat section and he finds a long pack of ground beef that stretches from his shoulder to his hip. The sheer size leaves him in disbelief.

Another man is surprised by bulk packs of batteries at Costco, asking, “Do you need that much?” Meanwhile, another European is stunned by the oversized tubs of ice cream available at Walmart, with the camera panning across the wide selection the store offers. The woman in the clip quickly then adds, “You don’t need that much ice cream.”

One commenter on X, after the video was reshared by @heyitsmeCarolyn, suggested that some of the reactions might stem from Europeans not being used to shopping for larger households the way Americans often do.

Beyond products and portion sizes, another European is shocked to discover that behind the shelves holding milk at Walmart, there is an entire refrigerated storage area. He records the storage area after noticing it.

Overall, viewers enjoyed watching foreigners react to what they found in American grocery stores and the sizes of the products, with one person jokingly adding in the comments, “Yes, isn’t America great.”

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the circumstances surrounding the clips featured in the compilation, which was shared on X.

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Jennifer

Jennifer is a writer and editor with over 10 years of experience covering legal and consumer topics, entertainment, TV, and home improvement. She has contributed to major publications including USA Today Homefront, House Digest, and Distractify.

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