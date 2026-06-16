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Video Shows Nathan’s Famous Charging $14.99 for Its Cheapest Hot Dog Combo — X Is Doing the Math

By Reni

7:24 AM CDT on June 16, 2026

Nathan's hot dog stand in New York City goes viral for its allegedly outrageous prices.

Nathan’s hot dog stand in New York City goes viral for its allegedly outrageous prices.

|Image Credit: (L) Reference Image via Canva ; (R) Reference Image via Pexels | Stephane Hurbe

The iconic Nathan’s Hot Dog stand in New York City appears to charge $14.99 for a hot dog with fries, based on the clip, listed as the cheapest combo option on the menu. The video has sparked a debate on X, prompting many to share their thoughts on the rising prices of food. 

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According to the video shared by the popular verified account @WallStreetApes, it’s not just hot dogs that have become expensive. A visitor recently shared a glimpse of the different prices on the menu. 

Beyond the hot dog, Nathan’s also serves fries, mozzarella sticks, sliders, corn dogs, and more. A single hot dog costs $6.99, whereas a combo of two hot dogs with fries costs $21.99. 

The video then showed another person querying an AI tool for historical Nathan's prices. The user asked the algorithm to reveal how much Nathan’s charged customers back in 2016.

According to the individual from the video, a single hot dog cost $4.25 in 2016. Even with the fries, the combo cost $7.50. This was at the same location in New York City. 

Based on the AI-generated comparison — which the Daily Dot could not independently verify — the person said, “This is more than double the price of what it used to be. We have to just stop buying this.” 

X Comment on Major Price Hike at Nathan’s Hot Dog Stand in NYC

The post drew more than 80,000 views on X. The price difference has sparked a debate on the social media platform. Others noted that high prices are expected in New York City.

A user on X who resonated with the allegedly outrageous prices claimed that something didn’t add up with the math. First, the user asked, “Why does the 2 hot dog combo cost $9 extra with fries, but everything else is $8 with the fries? Math isn’t mathing.” 

Another individual reminisced about the days when hot dogs were much cheaper. They said, “I remember when hot dogs used to be $2. But darn…it’s such a New York classic.” Another commenter wrote, “It’s New York, it's expensive to do business there.” 

Users were also making comparisons between the combos at Nathan’s Hot Dog Stand and supermarkets. One such user said, “Whoa! I think I’ll stick with Costco's hot dog and drink combo for $1.50.” 

The details in this article reflect the video shared by @WallStreetApes on X.

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Reni

Reni is a digital culture writer with over three years of experience. From breaking TV and movie news to deep dives into pop‑culture shifts and politics, she loves tracking the pulse of the internet. Beyond writing, she’s a shark researcher and conservationist, often found underwater or analysing shark documentaries.

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