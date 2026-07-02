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Video Shows an Armed Florida Man Confronting Three Young Men Who Were Promoting Their Car Detailing Business Door to Door

9:49 AM CDT on July 2, 2026

This armed man confronted three young mobile car detailers in a Florida neighborhood

This armed man confronted three young mobile car detailers in a Florida neighborhood

|Images via X/BigYash_609

A video shared on X by @BigYash_609 shows an armed man confronting three young entrepreneurs who were promoting their mobile car detailing business in a Florida neighborhood. The incident drew reactions online focused on racial bias and the police response to both parties.

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The incident reportedly occurred in or near Gulfport, Florida, where the armed resident approached three "well-mannered college-aged young men" with a firearm. He confronted them with a firearm as they canvassed the neighborhood for customers.

According to the post, the young men were later warned by police for not having the proper solicitation permits, while the armed man was not reprimanded at all.

In the video, the resident can be seen questioning the three young men about why they were in the neighborhood. "Why are you just picking random houses?" The young men explained that they own a mobile detailing company and were canvassing the area to find potential customers.

"Some people have cars, some people don't," one of the young men says in the video. "We're college kids trying to make money this summer." At one point, one of them asks the man to put his firearm away. "If you want to [scam] people, you're on the wrong street," the man says.

Then the resident questions the group about their intentions and demands to know why they were looking at homes in the neighborhood. But as a commentator who reposted the video, the young men are owners of "Two Clean Whips," a mobile car detailing business. The commenter also wrote that 'everybody went home' after the encounter.

No police agency had publicly identified the parties involved or announced any criminal charges as of publication. The Daily Dot could not independently verify the circumstances surrounding the encounter or whether the man holding a firearm violated any local laws.

The video has prompted heated reactions on social media. "Wait a minute?? He wasn't arrested?" one wrote. Another argued that displaying a firearm in such a situation should have resulted in legal consequences. Others viewed it as an overly aggressive response toward young people who were trying to set up a business.

Under Florida law, one may use or threaten force in certain circumstances if they believe it is necessary to defend oneself or others. However, the specifics of an encounter determine whether protections apply.

The Daily Dot could not independently verify the video's context, the events depicted, the identities of those involved, or the claims made in social media posts about what occurred after the encounter.

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Sohini

Sohini is a digital media writer and editor with nearly five years of experience covering trends, entertainment, and online culture. She has contributed to multiple national and international publications in editorial and management roles. When she’s offline, she’s usually watching TV shows and movies with her dog.

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