Video Shows a Young Batter Getting Ejected After His Third Bat-Throwing Warning — X Cannot Agree on Whether the Umpire Was Right

A video shared to X by @TheEXECUTlONER_ shows a youth baseball umpire ejecting a young batter after two prior warnings for throwing his bat toward the catcher.

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The umpire had already issued two warnings to the batter and his team for the bat reaching the catcher's area after swings. The umpire warned the batter and his team that a third incident would result in an ejection.

The batter made contact and ran toward first base, but the throw to first base was wild. Under normal circumstances, the batter would have been safe. The umpire instead called a dead ball, ruled the batter out, and ejected him from the game, ruling the bat release the third violation under his prior warning.

This umpire gave this kid and his team two warnings for throwing the bat at the catcher.



He told them if it happened again they were going to get ejected from the game.



Well….it happened again.



The batter hit the ball back to the pitcher and the pitcher overthrew first… pic.twitter.com/JhUb84SJdY — ?M-Û-R-Č-H? (@TheEXECUTlONER_) June 21, 2026

The head coach came out immediately to argue. He told the umpire the final swing was a standard backswing follow-through, not a deliberate or negligent bat release, and said his team had the play on film.

Viewers on X were split over whether the call was firm and correct or an overreach against a kid whose final swing may have been a legal follow-through. The minor involved has not been identified yet, as of publication.

Several commenters sided with the umpire. "Ump is definitely right," the commenter wrote. "Coaches need to teach the kid how to release the bat."

The umpire replied to the coach that he had it on film too. The third base coach then came down to press the same argument, and the umpire told him he was wrong. Voices from the stands suggested some parents believed the umpire was targeting the child.

Correct call. It’s something that a good coach will teach their players. Plus there were 2 other warnings, not an immediate ejection. As for the parents, if it was their kid getting hit by the bat over and over again they would have a different POV — SDFriary (@SDFriary) June 22, 2026

But not everyone saw the situation the same way. "Looks like the batter released the bat a bit too soon," one commenter wrote. "This allowed the bat to travel toward but not hit anyone. I would not have kicked the batter from the game. Ump was wrong for that call. End the inning and maybe have the couches [sic] teach bat control. No easy answer!"

A third commenter questioned the difference between an intentional throw and a follow-through. "Thrown bat is a thrown bat… that is a drop after normal follow through," the commenter wrote. "Kids throw bats at each other all the time between batters…." The comment then shifted to the umpire's own recording of the play, adding, "I don't trust any ump that's recording."

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the events described in this video. The details above reflect the account as shared on X by @TheEXECUTlONER_. The identity of the minor involved, the coaches, the umpire, and the location of the game have not been confirmed.