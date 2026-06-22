Video Shows a Woman Being Escorted Off a San Antonio Flight by Police After an Apparent Dispute Over Her Carry-On

A video circulating on X shows a woman being escorted off a flight by three or four airport police officers after what appeared to be a dispute over carry-on luggage. According to the caption, the incident took place before a trip from San Antonio to Philadelphia on June 20, 2026.

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The caption accompanying the video said the passenger's refusal to stow her carry-on in the overhead compartment caused a delay. The Daily Dot could not independently verify the account, and the post did not name the airline.

Three or four officers can be seen using their radios as the woman walks through the airport. She could also be heard yelling obscenities at those filming as she was escorted off the plane. It's unclear from the video that @TheEXECUTlONER_ shared whether crew members had issued additional instructions before the removal.

The poster added, “She has two carry-ons, btw.”

This happened yesterday at San Antonio International Airport.



This San Antonio to Philadelphia flight was delayed because this woman refused to put her bag in the overhead bin. ?



All of the passengers had to exit the plane they just boarded so police officers could remove… pic.twitter.com/zr15OutnUq — ?M-Û-R-Č-H? (@TheEXECUTlONER_) June 21, 2026

Several commenters called for permanent travel bans on disruptive passengers. Authorities should be "serious about adding people like this to a permanent fly ban," according to them, since such instances have an impact on both passengers and airline employees. According to a different user, anyone who disrupts flights and is removed ought to be put on a no-fly list.

Another user suggested that passengers who create delays should also pay for other travelers' missed scheduled flights.

The video did not show any injuries or physical altercations, and it was not yet known whether any charges had been filed or fines issued. Neither San Antonio nor Philadelphia airport authorities had issued public statements about the incident as of publication.

She did it on purpose.

Fully aware of her actions.

She doesn't care one single bit. — Dee (@DKS1445525) June 21, 2026

Incidents involving disruptive airline passengers have received national attention in recent years and, therefore, bring up concerns about the validity of present-day penalties.

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the events described in this video. The details above reflect the account as shared on X by @TheEXECUTlONER_. The identity of the passenger and the airline have not been confirmed.