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Video Shows a Woman Being Escorted Off a San Antonio Flight by Police After an Apparent Dispute Over Her Carry-On

5:50 AM CDT on June 22, 2026

A woman was escorted off a flight after an apparent dispute over carry-on luggage

A woman was escorted off a flight after an apparent dispute over carry-on luggage

|Images via X/TheEXECUTlONER_

A video circulating on X shows a woman being escorted off a flight by three or four airport police officers after what appeared to be a dispute over carry-on luggage. According to the caption, the incident took place before a trip from San Antonio to Philadelphia on June 20, 2026.

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The caption accompanying the video said the passenger's refusal to stow her carry-on in the overhead compartment caused a delay. The Daily Dot could not independently verify the account, and the post did not name the airline.

Three or four officers can be seen using their radios as the woman walks through the airport. She could also be heard yelling obscenities at those filming as she was escorted off the plane. It's unclear from the video that @TheEXECUTlONER_ shared whether crew members had issued additional instructions before the removal.

The poster added, “She has two carry-ons, btw.”

Several commenters called for permanent travel bans on disruptive passengers. Authorities should be "serious about adding people like this to a permanent fly ban," according to them, since such instances have an impact on both passengers and airline employees. According to a different user, anyone who disrupts flights and is removed ought to be put on a no-fly list.

Another user suggested that passengers who create delays should also pay for other travelers' missed scheduled flights.

The video did not show any injuries or physical altercations, and it was not yet known whether any charges had been filed or fines issued. Neither San Antonio nor Philadelphia airport authorities had issued public statements about the incident as of publication.

Incidents involving disruptive airline passengers have received national attention in recent years and, therefore, bring up concerns about the validity of present-day penalties.

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the events described in this video. The details above reflect the account as shared on X by @TheEXECUTlONER_. The identity of the passenger and the airline have not been confirmed.

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Sohini

Sohini is a digital media writer and editor with nearly five years of experience covering trends, entertainment, and online culture. She has contributed to multiple national and international publications in editorial and management roles. When she’s offline, she’s usually watching TV shows and movies with her dog.

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