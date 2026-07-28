Video of Woman Screaming at Domino’s Employee Over Delayed Order Resurfaces on TikTok — Worker Appears Near Tears

A TikTok shared by @purpbeazy and later reposted on X has renewed debate over how food service workers are treated after showing a woman repeatedly cursing at a Domino’s employee while demanding her order.

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The clip, described by the TikToker as an incident from several years ago, appears to show the woman filming herself as she berates a young worker behind the counter.

On X, the account @EBTtok reshared the video detailing how the TikToker berated the Domino's employee and said she “films herself screaming ‘Make my sh-t now B-TCH’ at the poor worker, who looks on the verge of tears.” The account added, “These unemployed heifers delusionally think they’re better than food service workers.” The characterization reflects @EBTtok's framing and not the Daily Dot's.

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In her own TikTok caption, @purpbeazy wrote that it was an old video that she wanted to confirm would not lead to legal issues before posting. She wrote, “This a few years old had to make sure ain have no charges behind this first before I posted this 😭 it was so many cameras In there but ion gaf ho!! Ion play bout my kids baby!! On No DAY!!”

In the video, the woman can be heard raising her voice and demanding that her order be prepared immediately. She says, “Do my sh-t now, b-tch! Hurry up! Hurry the f-ck up! Well, hurry up!” as she stands near the counter. At another point she adds, “Let me make sure it's in front of my m-----king car, because you so m-----king mouthy. Let me see. Hurry up, do the sh-t now.”

She continues, “Let me see this m------king renter, b-tch, because my kids are the f--k hungry, b-tch. Now call who the f-ck you need to call? For my new mail. I never order from this m------ker again, you dirty a-- b-tch.”

Some TikTok users in the comments expressed sympathy for the worker and said they would have handled the situation differently if they were in her place. One commenter wrote, “Sheeeesh she better than me cause if I was that worker I would’ve refused service and called the police. You won’t talk to me crazy.”

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Another TikTok user connected the incident to why fast-food restaurants are shifting to AIs. They commented, “This is why more places are getting kiosk and robots cause even though I understand the frustration it’s the yelling and cussing her out that’s uncalled for. When I was younger I worked in fast food for 1 week. I left and never went back cause the way I’m set up I would have been fired and in jail.”

The clip provides no context for what preceded the confrontation, how long the woman had been waiting, or what Domino's policies were at that location. The worker behind the counter does not appear to retaliate in any form in the clip, and there is no additional footage showing how staff or management responded.

This is not a safe place for employees @dominoes. This young employee did not deserve this abuse. This is the garbage I would go to jail for because I would've stepped into help her. Where were the other employees??? — USAUltraMagaChingona619 ?? ?✝ (@Kambearoz_rocky) July 27, 2026

On X, some users focused on the safety and well-being of employees at the store. One commenter wrote, “Some father or mother allows this girl to work there and to be treated like this. and then.. they do not, they don’t go on rages after it happens…..???? What’s wrong with you f--king people.”

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Another X user described the Domino’s location as unsafe for staff. That person wrote, “This is not a safe place for employees @dominoes. This young employee did not deserve this abuse. This is the garbage I would go to jail for because I would've stepped into help her. Where were the other employees???”

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the date of the incident, the identities of the woman and the Domino’s employee, or whether any charges or formal complaints were filed at the time. The details above reflect @purpbeazy’s TikTok video and the repost and comments on X from @EBTtok.