A video shared on X has sparked debate online after it appeared to show multiple Los Angeles Police Department vehicles pursuing two kids on a mini bike.

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The Los Angeles Police Department is no stranger to public scrutiny, and some people have raised concerns about the department's efficiency. The recent video has opened up further conversation about the way officers handle the calls they receive.

Los Angeles Police Department chases 2 kids in a mini bike



Somehow it takes 9-10 LAPD vehicles to chase down 2 kids on a mini bike….



You’re tax dollars at work pic.twitter.com/YdTbtvkabL — Wall Street Apes (@WallStreetApes) June 21, 2026

The video shows two kids on a motorbike fleeing a large line of police cars. They’re turning through a traffic light, and behind them is what appears to be a never-ending group of cars with their lights and sirens blaring. The video does not indicate what prompted the pursuit. Several police vehicles can be seen participating in the pursuit, chasing the kids through the streets of the city.

The caption of the video reads, “Los Angeles Police Department chases 2 kids in a mini bike. Somehow it takes 9-10 LAPD vehicles to chase down 2 kids on a mini bike…. Your tax dollars at work.”

It’s not surprising that a video like this caused commotion on X. Many users chimed in with their opinions. Some defended the police, while others critiqued the way they used so many officers to respond to something that seems simple. Some commenters questioned the allocation of resources.

One commenter wrote, “Perhaps they robbed something before they got on their mini bike and took off. You don't know they haven't committed some other crime”. Another user brainstormed what possible crime they could have committed, “Perhaps they were the ones involved in the FB minibike theft that resulted in a murder?”

While these commenters seemed to justify the actions of the police department, other users were more critical of the officers’ response in the comments. They were confused why it took so many cars to respond to the actions of two kids.

“Two kids, ten fvcking cop cars. Math ain’t mathing unless the real crime is having fun in LA. Next, they’ll need SWAT for trick-or-treaters. SEND HELP...and BUDGET CUTS. This is the BEST police chase since OJ,” wrote one user. Another added, “NINE police chase ONE mini bike with TWO people on it in LA BUT for some reason people cannot get help when their houses and businesses are broken into, their stores are being ransacked, or riots are taking place. Go figure your tax dollars at work.”

While we don’t have the full story from the video posted, it’s clear to most that fewer police cars are needed to respond to a call like this. Although we don’t know exactly what the kids did to cause the chase, it seemed like an overreaction to send that many police cars, especially when there could be other crimes being committed.

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the circumstances surrounding the chase shown in the video, which was shared on X.