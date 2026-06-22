Skip to Content
The Daily Dot home
The Daily Dot home
Advertisement
Trending

Video of 10 LAPD Vehicles Chasing 2 Kids on a Mini Bike Sparks Debate: “Your Tax Dollars at Work”

2:25 PM CDT on June 22, 2026

Los Angeles police need large fleet of cars to chase down kids on motorbike

Los Angeles police need large fleet of cars to chase down kids on motorbike

|Image Credit: (L) X/@FXMC1957; (R) X

A video shared on X has sparked debate online after it appeared to show multiple Los Angeles Police Department vehicles pursuing two kids on a mini bike.

Featured Video

The Los Angeles Police Department is no stranger to public scrutiny, and some people have raised concerns about the department's efficiency. The recent video has opened up further conversation about the way officers handle the calls they receive.

The video shows two kids on a motorbike fleeing a large line of police cars. They’re turning through a traffic light, and behind them is what appears to be a never-ending group of cars with their lights and sirens blaring. The video does not indicate what prompted the pursuit. Several police vehicles can be seen participating in the pursuit, chasing the kids through the streets of the city.

The caption of the video reads, “Los Angeles Police Department chases 2 kids in a mini bike. Somehow it takes 9-10 LAPD vehicles to chase down 2 kids on a mini bike…. Your tax dollars at work.”

It’s not surprising that a video like this caused commotion on X. Many users chimed in with their opinions. Some defended the police, while others critiqued the way they used so many officers to respond to something that seems simple. Some commenters questioned the allocation of resources.

One commenter wrote, “Perhaps they robbed something before they got on their mini bike and took off. You don't know they haven't committed some other crime”. Another user brainstormed what possible crime they could have committed, “Perhaps they were the ones involved in the FB minibike theft that resulted in a murder?”

While these commenters seemed to justify the actions of the police department, other users were more critical of the officers’ response in the comments. They were confused why it took so many cars to respond to the actions of two kids.

“Two kids, ten fvcking cop cars. Math ain’t mathing unless the real crime is having fun in LA. Next, they’ll need SWAT for trick-or-treaters. SEND HELP...and BUDGET CUTS. This is the BEST police chase since OJ,” wrote one user. Another added, “NINE police chase ONE mini bike with TWO people on it in LA BUT for some reason people cannot get help when their houses and businesses are broken into, their stores are being ransacked, or riots are taking place. Go figure your tax dollars at work.”

While we don’t have the full story from the video posted, it’s clear to most that fewer police cars are needed to respond to a call like this. Although we don’t know exactly what the kids did to cause the chase, it seemed like an overreaction to send that many police cars, especially when there could be other crimes being committed.

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the circumstances surrounding the chase shown in the video, which was shared on X.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Haley

Haley Van Horn is a writer and editor with nearly a decade of experience in lifestyle, entertainment, and culture stories. She has contributed to publications like PEOPLE and Parade, and her work is preserved in the Library of Congress.

Read More:

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from The Daily Dot

See all posts
Trending

“So Dystopian”: Data Center Makes Noise 24/7 and People Can’t Stand It

June 22, 2026
Trending

“There’s Too Much America Happening Right Now”: Tourists Stunned by Kids Lemonade Stands

June 22, 2026
Trending

“Bro’s Face When He Realized What He Did”: Kid Goes Viral for Wild Auburn Game Celebration

June 22, 2026
Culture

‘This Makes Me the Richest Man in the World’: Conservative HostBenny Johnson’s Father’s Day Post Divides X Over Wealth and Authenticity

June 22, 2026
Culture

‘This Is Not Real Food’: A 470-Day-Old McDonald’s Burger With No Mold Went Viral on X, but the Real Explanation Is Less Dramatic Than People Think

June 22, 2026
Trending

Little Boy Crashes His Older Brother’s Soccer Game, Gets a Red Card: “0 Touches, 0 Minutes Played, 0 Fouls Committed”

June 22, 2026
Advertisement