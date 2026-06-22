Video Appears to Show Woman Being Struck by Car Outside Newark ICE Detention Center on Father’s Day

A video posted to Instagram on Sunday, June 22, appears to show a woman being struck by a moving car during a protest outside Delaney Hall, an immigration detention facility in New Jersey. The video was originally shared by the Instagram account @durganyc, with overlay text reading: "DELANEY HALL 6/22 FATHER'S DAY [ICE] RUNS OVER WOMAN."

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The caption described the woman as a 'peaceful protester' and claimed the vehicle was associated with GEO Group — a claim the Daily Dot could not independently verify. The caption also stated, "This is what they do on FATHER'S DAY."

? GEO GROUP RAN OVER A YOUNG WOMAN OUTSIDE DELANEY



This is what they do on FATHERS DAY. A PEACEFUL PROTESTOR.



Come to Delaney. Or protect your block. No more shootings. Hit and runs. Kidnappings. ABOLISH ? NOW. SUPPORT @cosechanj ON THE GROUND! pic.twitter.com/Qen0JkWNy7 — zellie (@zellieimani) June 21, 2026

The post also urged support for advocacy organization Cosecha New Jersey, which has been active at demonstrations surrounding Delaney Hall.

The circumstances depicted in the video have not been independently verified, and no law enforcement agency has publicly confirmed the incident.

However, the account creator stated in a comment on the initial Instagram post that "everyone I have spoken to her, she's okay for now." No independent confirmation of her condition has been reported.

The video also spread to X, where one user wrote, "Is this really who we are now? Where are the adults?" Another account argued that there was "absolutely no justification for using that level of force."

This is so evil. — The Mad Moth (@TheMadMoth) June 22, 2026

A few others, though, blamed the protester for standing in the path of the vehicle. A user wrote, "Get (...) out of the road." Another user suggested parents were failing to teach children to stay away from moving vehicles.

Many other users placed the incident in the context of broader debates over ICE and immigration enforcement.

The Daily Dot could not independently verify the events depicted in the video, the identity of those involved, or the ownership of the vehicle shown.