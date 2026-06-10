Unverified Video Claims a Skid Row Woman Was Paid $2 to Vote for Karen Bass — X Is Already Demanding an Investigation

A video of a Skid Row woman from Los Angeles who was allegedly paid $2 to vote for Mayor Karen Bass is going viral online. While the original video is not verified, it has been shared by multiple accounts on both TikTok and X.

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According to the TikTok shared by @laneedsspencerpratt, the woman from Skid Row was asked whether she voted for a member of the Los Angeles City Council, Nithya Raman, or Mayor Karen Bass.

The woman confirmed that she had voted for Bass in the ongoing Mayor elections in Los Angeles. According to the woman in the video, she was paid $2 and directed to vote for Bass.

When the individual recording asked her about it, she said, “Yeah, they had to sign the little thing.” It was unclear what document or form she was referring to.

Next, the person asked her about how much she was allegedly paid to vote for Bass, to which she replied, “It’s like, two bucks.”

@nomorepoliticing ? for those who say there’s no election fraud in California.. Today’s news: Brenda Lee brown Armstrong just pleaded guilty for paying homeless people to vote. Nithya Ramen handed a $600k check to St. Joseph shelter. This is a shelter that has zero beds and thousands of homeless voters registered. I’m confused.. how is there no election fraud in California?? #election #losangeles #skidrow #fraud ♬ original sound - nomorepoliticing

She claimed an unidentified group regularly pays Skid Row residents for votes. However, allegations of officials paying residents of Skid Row money in exchange for votes are unverified and have been refuted in the past.

Neither Bass nor her representatives have commented on this particular allegation. TikTokers were shocked upon learning about the matter and expressed their thoughts in the comments.

One user said, “This goes deeper than I thought, but still not surprised.” Another pointed out, “It’s illegal to pay for votes, even one cent or dime.”

One more said, “Not only is it wrong, but it’s cruel. Taking advantage of vulnerable people is disgusting.” A final TikToker said, “There needs to be federal legislation for fair elections.”

Some TikTok users tagged President Donald Trump in comments. However, neither Trump nor his spokesperson has commented, like Bass.

X Demanded an Investigation in Light of a Skid Row Woman Paid $2 to Vote for Karen Bass

The video on X shared by @WallStreetApes has amassed nearly 700,000 views with over 1,000 comments from users. Several users called for an investigation into the allegation.

A verified user said, “Paying people for votes and telling them how to vote would undermine trust in elections regardless of which party benefits.” Another said, “Sounds like California has a cheating industrial complex under their belt too…”

WOAH ? Homeless women living on Skid Row in Los Angeles says someone came and had her fill out a ballot for Karen Bass



They told her who to vote for and then paid her $2 for the vote



She says “they come out here all the time” to get votes for Democrats



“They told you to vote… pic.twitter.com/BEuPbM1RKg — Wall Street Apes (@WallStreetApes) June 9, 2026

A third user suggested, “The civil rights division needs to start making arrests and start following the money trail up to whoever is paying for this fraud so that they can indict the true perpetrators for this stuff.

A fourth commented, “The homeless situation will go down as one of the most tragic disregard for human dignity in the history of the world.” A final user asked, “How much proof do we need?!”

The Daily Dot could not independently verify the claims made in this video. The identity of the woman depicted has not been confirmed. No law enforcement agency or election authority has investigated or substantiated the allegations described. Vote-buying is a federal crime; no charges have been filed in connection with this incident.