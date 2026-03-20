“There is just no excuse”: Donald Trump’s Pearl Harbor “joke” drew silent disbelief

President Donald Trump tried to insert dark humor during an Oval Office meeting with Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi in what many online considered to be an extremely insensitive statement. On March 19, he hosted Takaichi while pushing for support in a growing conflict against Iran.

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The discussion focused on military coordination and strategy, but then a Japanese reporter asked why the U.S. had not warned allies before launching the Feb 28 strike on Iran.

Trump's answer made it sound like a surprise party, not an act of war. "We didn’t tell anyone about it, because we wanted surprise. Who knows better about surprise than Japan? Okay, why didn't you tell me about Pearl Harbor?"

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An awkward exchange in the Oval Office

The comment referenced the 1941 attack on Pearl Harbor, which led the United States to join the Allied Forces in World War II. While Trump continued speaking, he doubled down, saying, "You believe in surprise, I think, much more so than us."

Takaichi maintained composure and moved forward with the meeting after taking a moment to let Trump's statements sink in. She seemed to praise Trump, saying, "Even against that backdrop [of war], I firmly believe that it is only you, Donald, who can achieve peace across the world." Trump then called her a "popular, powerful woman."

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According to one survey, 82% of Japanese voters disagree with Trump's actions in Iran. Takaichi herself held her opinions close to her chest. Speaking with the Associated Press, she said, "I think the U.S. visit will be a very difficult one, but I will do everything to maximize our national interest and to protect the daily lives of the people when the situation changes daily."

The Prime Minister added, "I will clearly explain what we can do and cannot do based on the Japanese law. I’m sure [Trump] is fully aware of the Japanese law."

People were flabbergasted over the statement

Clips of the exchange spread across social media, and critics pointed to both the historical reference and the setting as highly inappropriate. @DexterK060316 tweeted, "Stupidity rules: Trump makes a Pearl Harbor reference while sitting next to the leader of Japan! There is just no excuse for Donald Trump anymore. Such stupidity should never hold political office!"

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@Arin_Yumi pointed out, "Japanese news outlets were doing a live translation of the press conference, and when Trump dropped the Pearl Harbor joke the translators were audibly lost for words and paused for a few seconds in disbelief."

Meanwhile, some described the pause in more familiar terms. “That translator pause was straight-up Uncle Bob at Thanksgiving dinner […] everyone freezes,” @BSA545's post read.

Additionally, critics drew comparisons between Trump’s "surprise" comment and the nature of the Pearl Harbor attack itself. "In 1941, 'surprise' was called a 'sneak attack,'" @FactsInEvidence wrote, arguing the analogy was explicit.

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Even media figures weighed in. CNN's Jake Tapper noted, "FWIW Prime Minister Takaichi was born 20 years after Pearl Harbor," while another commenter added that Trump had not been president at the time either.

Plus Trump wasn’t even President when they bombed Pearl Harbor — monsentagsei (@monsentagsei) March 20, 2026

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